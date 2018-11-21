Listen Live Sports

NC A&T gets first win, beats Mount St. Mary’s 74-60

November 21, 2018 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Quavius Copeland scored 19 points and North Carolina A&T beat Mount St. Mary’s 74-60 on Wednesday night for its first win of the season.

Copeland made five 3-pointers and five free throws. Ibrahim Sylla added 14 points and Ronald Jackson had 10 for North Carolina A&T (1-5).

Vado Morse, a 6-foot freshman from Potomac, Maryland, scored 17 points for Mount St. Mary’s (0-5). Jalen Gibbs had 15 points and Nana Opoku chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

North Carolina A&T trailed 31-28 at the break, but opened the second half with a 22-7 run for a 50-38 lead. Sylla had two dunks and a free throw, and Copeland made a jumper and capped the surge with a 3-pointer. Morse answered with consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Mountaineers to 50-44 but they didn’t get closer.

