NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied basketball arena

November 14, 2018 4:12 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The former home to N.C. State men’s basketball will be named for Jim Valvano.

The school announced Wednesday that the arena in Reynolds Coliseum will be named for the former coach. The James. T. Valvano Arena will be dedicated on Dec. 5 to the man who guided the Wolfpack to the 1983 national championship.

Supporters made a $5 million pledge to name the arena for Valvano, who died of cancer in 1993. The gift will help support the $35 million Reynolds Coliseum renovation project.

In 10 seasons, Valvano led the program to two Atlantic Coast Conference titles and seven NCAA tournaments. That included two appearances in the Elite Eight and a Sweet 16 appearance as well as the national title. His teams went 121-37 at Reynolds Coliseum.

The coliseum is now home to the Wolfpack women’s basketball program. The court is named for former coach Kay Yow.

