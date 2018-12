NCAA 2018 FCS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 24

Duquesne 31, Towson 10

Wofford 19, Elon 7

SE Missouri St. 28, Stony Brook 14

Montana St. 35, Incarnate Word 14

James Madison 20, Delaware 6

Nicholls St. 49, San Diego 30

N. Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Jacksonville St. 34, ETSU 27

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 1

Jacksonville St. (9-3), at Maine (8-3), Noon

James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), 1 p.m.

Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 2 p.m.

Montana St. (8-4) at N. Dakota St. (11-0), 3 p.m.

Duquesne (9-3) at S. Dakota St. (8-2), 3 p.m.

SE Missouri St. (9-3) at Weber St. (9-2), 4 p.m.

Nicholls St. (9-3) at E. Washington (9-2), 5 p.m.

N. Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 7 or Saturday, Dec. 8

Montana St.-N. Dakota St. winner vs. James Madison-Colgate winner

Duquesne-S. Dakota St. winner vs. Wofford-Kennesaw St. winner

Nicholls St.-E. Washington winner vs. N. Iowa-UC Davis winner

Jacksonville St.-Maine winner vs. SE Missouri St.-Weber St. winner

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 14 or Saturday, Dec. 15

TBD

Championship Saturday, Jan. 5 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

