The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA 2018 FCS Playoff Glance

November 30, 2018 10:30 am
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 24

Duquesne 31, Towson 10

Wofford 19, Elon 7

Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14

Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14

James Madison 20, Delaware 6

Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30

Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Jacksonville State 34, ETSU 27

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 1

Jacksonville State (9-3) at Maine (8-3), Noon

James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), 1 p.m.

Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Montana State (8-4) at North Dakota State (11-0), 3 p.m.

Duquesne (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-2), 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State (9-3) at Weber State (9-2), 4 p.m.

Nicholls State (9-3) at Eastern Washington (9-2), 5 p.m.

Northern Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 7 or Saturday, Dec. 8

Montana State-North Dakota State winner vs. James Madison-Colgate winner

Duquesne-South Dakota State winner vs. Wofford-Kennesaw State winner

Nicholls State-Eastern Washington winner vs. Northern Iowa-UC Davis winner

Jacksonville State-Maine winner vs. Southeast Missouri State-Weber State winner

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 14 or Saturday, Dec. 15

TBD

Championship
Saturday, JaNorth 5
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

