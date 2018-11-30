NCAA 2018 FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Duquesne 31, Towson 10
Wofford 19, Elon 7
Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14
Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14
James Madison 20, Delaware 6
Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30
Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
Jacksonville State 34, ETSU 27
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Jacksonville State (9-3) at Maine (8-3), Noon
James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), 1 p.m.
Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Montana State (8-4) at North Dakota State (11-0), 3 p.m.
Duquesne (9-3) at South Dakota State (8-2), 3 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State (9-3) at Weber State (9-2), 4 p.m.
Nicholls State (9-3) at Eastern Washington (9-2), 5 p.m.
Northern Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 7 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 7 or Saturday, Dec. 8
Montana State-North Dakota State winner vs. James Madison-Colgate winner
Duquesne-South Dakota State winner vs. Wofford-Kennesaw State winner
Nicholls State-Eastern Washington winner vs. Northern Iowa-UC Davis winner
Jacksonville State-Maine winner vs. Southeast Missouri State-Weber State winner
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 14 or Saturday, Dec. 15
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, JaNorth 5
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
