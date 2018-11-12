NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

Listen Live Sports

November 12, 2018
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota Duluth (41) 8-1-1 989 1
2. St. Cloud State (7) 9-1-0 953 2
3. Minnesota State (2) 7-1-0 899 3
4. UMass 8-1-0 807 9
5. Penn State 8-1-0 728 8
6. Ohio State 6-3-1 719 7
7. Denver 5-2-1 656 5
8. Notre Dame 5-4-1 638 6
9. Providence 5-3-1 637 4
10. Bowling Green 7-2-2 560 10
11. North Dakota 5-3-1 451 11
12. Union 7-3-1 399 12
13. Northeastern 6-3-1 362 15
14. Quinnipiac 7-2-0 328 13
15. Princeton 3-1-1 312 18
16. Michigan 5-4-0 270 14
17. Cornell 4-2-0 263 17
18. Arizona State 9-3-0 168
19. Minnesota 2-4-1 114 16
20. Miami 8-4-0 104 19

Other Receiving Votes: Bemidji State 60, Wisconsin 38, Lake Superior 16, Air Force 9, Michigan Tech 7, Boston University 7, Boston College 5, Michigan State 1.

