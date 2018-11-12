NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota Duluth (41)
|8-1-1
|989
|1
|2. St. Cloud State (7)
|9-1-0
|953
|2
|3. Minnesota State (2)
|7-1-0
|899
|3
|4. UMass
|8-1-0
|807
|9
|5. Penn State
|8-1-0
|728
|8
|6. Ohio State
|6-3-1
|719
|7
|7. Denver
|5-2-1
|656
|5
|8. Notre Dame
|5-4-1
|638
|6
|9. Providence
|5-3-1
|637
|4
|10. Bowling Green
|7-2-2
|560
|10
|11. North Dakota
|5-3-1
|451
|11
|12. Union
|7-3-1
|399
|12
|13. Northeastern
|6-3-1
|362
|15
|14. Quinnipiac
|7-2-0
|328
|13
|15. Princeton
|3-1-1
|312
|18
|16. Michigan
|5-4-0
|270
|14
|17. Cornell
|4-2-0
|263
|17
|18. Arizona State
|9-3-0
|168
|—
|19. Minnesota
|2-4-1
|114
|16
|20. Miami
|8-4-0
|104
|19
Other Receiving Votes: Bemidji State 60, Wisconsin 38, Lake Superior 16, Air Force 9, Michigan Tech 7, Boston University 7, Boston College 5, Michigan State 1.
