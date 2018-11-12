NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota Duluth (41) 8-1-1 989 1 2. St. Cloud State (7) 9-1-0 953 2 3. Minnesota State (2) 7-1-0 899 3 4. UMass 8-1-0 807 9 5. Penn State 8-1-0 728 8 6. Ohio State 6-3-1 719 7 7. Denver 5-2-1 656 5 8. Notre Dame 5-4-1 638 6 9. Providence 5-3-1 637 4 10. Bowling Green 7-2-2 560 10 11. North Dakota 5-3-1 451 11 12. Union 7-3-1 399 12 13. Northeastern 6-3-1 362 15 14. Quinnipiac 7-2-0 328 13 15. Princeton 3-1-1 312 18 16. Michigan 5-4-0 270 14 17. Cornell 4-2-0 263 17 18. Arizona State 9-3-0 168 — 19. Minnesota 2-4-1 114 16 20. Miami 8-4-0 104 19

Other Receiving Votes: Bemidji State 60, Wisconsin 38, Lake Superior 16, Air Force 9, Michigan Tech 7, Boston University 7, Boston College 5, Michigan State 1.

