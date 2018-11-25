NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST

First Round Saturday, Nov. 17

Hillsdale 40, Kutztown 26

Slippery Rock 20, LIU Post 14

New Haven 35, West Chester 28

Wingate 41, West Georgia 31

Indianapolis 38, Fort Hays State 27

Ferris State 21, Harding 19

Northwest Missouri State 42, Grand Valley State 17

Bowie State 41, West Alabama 35

Lenoir-Rhyne 43, Florida Tech 21

Tarleton State 58, Azusa Pacific 0

Texas A&M-Commerce 33, Minnesota Duluth 17

Colorado State-Pueblo 37, Colorado Mines 17

Second Round Saturday, Nov. 24

Slippery Rock 59, New Haven 20

Notre Dame (Ohio) 19, Hillsdale 14

Valdosta State 66, Bowie State 16

Ferris State 27, Northwest Missouri State 21

Ouachita Baptist 35, Indianapolis 7

Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Wingate 17

Minnesota-Mankato 24, Colorado State-Pueblo 10

Tarleton State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 28

Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 1

Slippery Rock (11-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-0), TBA

Ferris State (13-0) at Ouachita Baptist (12-0), TBA

Lenoir-Rhyne (12-1) at Valdosta State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Tarleton State (12-0) at Minnesota-Mankato (12-0), 1 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD

Championship Saturday, Dec. 15 At McKinney, Texas

TBD, 4 p.m.

