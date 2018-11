NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 17

Hillsdale (9-2) at Kutztown (9-1), 1 p.m.

Slippery Rock (9-2) at LIU Post (10-0), 1 p.m.

New Haven (8-1) at West Chester (10-0), 1 p.m.

West Alabama (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), 1 p.m.

Wingate (8-3) at West Georgia (10-1), 1 p.m.

Florida Tech (8-3) at Lenoir-Rhyne (10-1), 1 p.m.

Fort Hays State (9-2) at Indianapolis (9-1), 1 p.m.

Harding (9-2) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Grand Valley State (10-1), 1 p.m.

Azusa Pacific (8-2) at Tarleton State (10-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2) at Minnesota Duluth (11-0), 2 p.m.

Colorado State-Pueblo (10-1) at Colorado Mines (10-1), 3 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, Nov. 24

Hillsdale-Kutztown winner at Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-0)

Slippery Rock-LIU Post winner vs. New Haven-West Chester winner

West Alabama-Bowie State winner at Valdosta State (10-0)

Wingate-West Georgia winner vs. Florida Tech–Lenoir-Rhyne winner

Fort Hays State-Indianapolis winner at Ouachita Baptist (11-0)

Harding-Ferris State winner vs. Northwest Missouri State-Grand Valley State winner

Colorado State-Pueblo–Colorado Mines winner at Minnesota-Mankato (11-0)

Azusa Pacific-Tarleton State winner vs. Texas A&M-Commerce–Minnesota Duluth winner

Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 1

Hillsdale-Hutztown-Notre Dame (Ohio) winner vs. Slippery Rock-LIU Post-New Haven-West Chester winner

West Alabama-Bowie State-Valdosta State winner vs. Wingate-West Georgia-Florida Tech–Lenoir-Rhyne winner

Fort Hays State-Indianapolis-Ouachita Baptist winner vs. Harding-Ferris State-Northwest Missouri State-Grand Valley State winner

Colorado State-Pueblo–Colorado Mines–Minnesota-Mankato winner vs. Azusa Pacific-Tarleton State-Texas A&M-Commerce–Minnesota Duluth winner

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD

Championship Saturday, Dec. 15 At McKinney, Texas

TBD, 4 p.m.

