NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Hillsdale 40, Kutztown 26
Slippery Rock 20, LIU Post 14
New Haven 35, West Chester 28
Wingate 41, West Georgia 31
Indianapolis 38, Fort Hays State 27
Ferris State 21, Harding 19
Northwest Missouri State 42, Grand Valley State 17
Bowie State 41, West Alabama 35
Lenoir-Rhyne 43, Florida Tech 21
Tarleton State 58, Azusa Pacific 0
Texas A&M-Commerce 33, Minnesota Duluth 17
Colorado State-Pueblo 37, Colorado Mines 17
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Hillsdale (10-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-0)
Slippery Rock (10-2) at New Haven (9-1)
Bowie State (10-1) at Valdosta State (10-0)
Wingate (9-3) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-1)
Indianapolis (10-1) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0)
Northwest Missouri State (10-2) at Ferris State (12-0)
Colorado State-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota-Mankato (11-0)
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Tarleton State (11-0)
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Hillsdale-Notre Dame (Ohio) winner vs. Slippery Rock-New Haven winner
Bowie State-Valdosta State winner vs. Wingate–Lenoir-Rhyne winner
Indianapolis-Ouachita Baptist winner vs. Ferris State-Northwest Missouri State winner
Colorado State-Pueblo–Minnesota-Mankato winner vs. Tarleton State-Texas A&M-Commerce winner
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 8
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 15
|At McKinney, Texas
TBD, 4 p.m.
