NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 17

Hillsdale 40, Kutztown 26

Slippery Rock 20, LIU Post 14

New Haven 35, West Chester 28

Wingate 41, West Georgia 31

Indianapolis 38, Fort Hays State 27

Ferris State 21, Harding 19

Northwest Missouri State 42, Grand Valley State 17

Bowie State 41, West Alabama 35

Lenoir-Rhyne 43, Florida Tech 21

Tarleton State 58, Azusa Pacific 0

Texas A&M-Commerce 33, Minnesota Duluth 17

Colorado State-Pueblo 37, Colorado Mines 17

Second Round Saturday, Nov. 24

Slippery Rock (10-2) at New Haven (9-1), 1 p.m.

Hillsdale (10-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Bowie State (10-1) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Indianapolis (10-1) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (10-2) at Ferris State (12-0), 1 p.m.

Wingate (9-3) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-1), 2 p.m.

Colorado State-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota-Mankato (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Tarleton State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 1

Hillsdale-Notre Dame (Ohio) winner vs. Slippery Rock-New Haven winner

Bowie State-Valdosta State winner vs. Wingate–Lenoir-Rhyne winner

Indianapolis-Ouachita Baptist winner vs. Ferris State-Northwest Missouri State winner

Colorado State-Pueblo–Minnesota-Mankato winner vs. Tarleton State-Texas A&M-Commerce winner

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD

Championship Saturday, Dec. 15 At McKinney, Texas

TBD, 4 p.m.

