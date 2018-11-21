NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
St. Norbert 31, Trine 0
Mount Union 60, Denison 0
Centre 54, Washington & Jefferson 13
Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20
Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13
RPI 38, Husson 14
Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0
Wisconsin-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14
Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin Simmons 6
St. John’s (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6
North Central (Ill.) 52, Hanover 0
Bethel (Minn.) 41, Wartburg 14
Brockport 40, Framingham State 27
Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24
Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Centre (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon
Randolph-Macon (9-2) at Muhlenberg (10-1), Noon
RPI (9-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon
Johns Hopkins (10-1) at Frostburg State (10-0), Noon
Berry (10-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.
Whitworth (10-0) at St. John’s (Minn.) (11-0), 1 p.m.
St. Norbert (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-0), 1 p.m.
Bethel (Minn.) (10-1) at North Central (Ill.) (10-1), 1 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Mary Hardin-Baylor-Berry winner vs. St. John’s (Minn.)-Whitworth winner
Wisconsin-Whitewater–St. Norbert winner vs. North Central (Ill.)-Bethel (Minn.) winner
Mount Union-Centre winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Muhlenberg winner
Brockport-RPI winner vs. Frostburg State-Johns Hopkins winner
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 8
TBD
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 14
|At Shenandoah, Texas
TBD, 7 p.m.
