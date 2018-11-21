Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

November 21, 2018 6:09 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 17

Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0

St. Norbert 31, Trine 0

Mount Union 60, Denison 0

Centre 54, Washington & Jefferson 13

Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20

Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13

RPI 38, Husson 14

Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0

Wisconsin-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14

Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin Simmons 6

St. John’s (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6

North Central (Ill.) 52, Hanover 0

Bethel (Minn.) 41, Wartburg 14

Brockport 40, Framingham State 27

Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24

Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 24

Centre (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon

Randolph-Macon (9-2) at Muhlenberg (10-1), Noon

RPI (9-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon

Johns Hopkins (10-1) at Frostburg State (10-0), Noon

Berry (10-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.

Whitworth (10-0) at St. John’s (Minn.) (11-0), 1 p.m.

St. Norbert (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-0), 1 p.m.

Bethel (Minn.) (10-1) at North Central (Ill.) (10-1), 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 1

Mary Hardin-Baylor-Berry winner vs. St. John’s (Minn.)-Whitworth winner

Wisconsin-Whitewater–St. Norbert winner vs. North Central (Ill.)-Bethel (Minn.) winner

Mount Union-Centre winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Muhlenberg winner

Brockport-RPI winner vs. Frostburg State-Johns Hopkins winner

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD

Championship
Friday, Dec. 14
At Shenandoah, Texas

TBD, 7 p.m.

