NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
St. Norbert 31, Trine 0
Mount Union 60, Denison 0
Centre 54, Washington & Jefferson 13
Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20
Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13
RPI 38, Husson 14
Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0
Wisconsin-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14
Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin Simmons 6
St. John’s (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6
North Central (Ill.) 52, Hanover 0
Bethel (Minn.) 41, Wartburg 14
Brockport 40, Framingham State 27
Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24
Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Mount Union 51, Centre 35
Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6
RPI 21, Brockport 13
Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg State 27
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9
St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24
Wisconsin-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21
Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Muhlenberg (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), Noon
Johns Hopkins (11-1) at RPI (10-1), Noon
St. John’s (Minn.) (12-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Bethel (Minn.) (11-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-0), 1 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 8
Mary Hardin-Baylor–St. John’s (Minn.) winner, vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater–Bethel (Minn.) winner, TBA
Muhlenberg-Mount Union vs. RPI-Johns Hopkins winner, TBA
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 14
|At Shenandoah, Texas
TBD, 7 p.m.
