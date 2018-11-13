NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Maryville (Tenn.) (7-2) at Berry (9-1), Noon
St. Norbert (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon
Denison (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon
Washington & Jefferson (9-1) at Centre (9-1), Noon
Randolph-Macon (8-2) at John Carroll (9-1), Noon
Muhlenberg (9-1) at Delaware Valley (9-1), Noon
Framingham State (8-2) at Brockport (10-0), Noon
Husson (7-2) at Rensselear (8-1), Noon
Western New England (8-2) at Frostburg State (9-0), Noon
MIT (9-1) at Johns Hopkins (9-1), Noon
Eureka (9-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (9-0), 1 p.m.
Hardin Simmons (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.
Martin Luther (9-1) at St. John’s (Minn.) (10-0), 1 p.m.
Hanover (7-3) at North Central (Ill.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (8-2) at Bethel (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (7-3) at Whitworth (9-0), 3 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Hardin Simmons–Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Maryville (Tenn.)-Berry winner
Martin Luther-St. John’s (Minn.) winner vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps–Whitworth winner
Eureka–Wisconsin-Whitewater winner vs. St. Norbert-Trine winner
Hanover-North Central (Ill.) winner vs. Wartburg-Bethel (Minn.) winner
Denison-Mount Union winner vs. Washington & Jefferson-Centre winner
Randolph-Macon–John Carroll winner vs. Muhlenberg-Delaware Valley winner
Framingham State-Brockport winner vs. Husson-Rensselear winner
Western New England-Frostburg State winner vs. MIT-Johns Hopkins winner
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Hardin Simmons–Mary Hardin-Baylor–Maryville (Tenn.)-Berry winner vs. Martin Luther-St. John’s (Minn.)–Claremont-Mudd-Scripps–Whitworth winner
Eureka–Wisconsin-Whitewater–St. Norbert-Trine winner vs. Hanover-North Central (Ill.)-Wartburg-Bethel (Minn.) winner
Denison-Mount Union-Washington & Jefferson-Centre winner vs. Randolph-Macon–John Carroll-Muhlenberg-Delaware Valley winner
Framingham State-Brockport-Husson-Rensselear winner vs. Western New England-Frostburg State-MIT-Johns Hopkins winner
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 8
TBD
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 14
|At Shenandoah, Texas
TBD, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.