NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

November 13, 2018 6:19 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 17

Maryville (Tenn.) (7-2) at Berry (9-1), Noon

St. Norbert (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon

Denison (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon

Washington & Jefferson (9-1) at Centre (9-1), Noon

Randolph-Macon (8-2) at John Carroll (9-1), Noon

Muhlenberg (9-1) at Delaware Valley (9-1), Noon

Framingham State (8-2) at Brockport (10-0), Noon

Husson (7-2) at Rensselear (8-1), Noon

Western New England (8-2) at Frostburg State (9-0), Noon

MIT (9-1) at Johns Hopkins (9-1), Noon

Eureka (9-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (9-0), 1 p.m.

Hardin Simmons (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.

Martin Luther (9-1) at St. John’s (Minn.) (10-0), 1 p.m.

Hanover (7-3) at North Central (Ill.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (8-2) at Bethel (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (7-3) at Whitworth (9-0), 3 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 24

Hardin Simmons–Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Maryville (Tenn.)-Berry winner

Martin Luther-St. John’s (Minn.) winner vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps–Whitworth winner

Eureka–Wisconsin-Whitewater winner vs. St. Norbert-Trine winner

Hanover-North Central (Ill.) winner vs. Wartburg-Bethel (Minn.) winner

Denison-Mount Union winner vs. Washington & Jefferson-Centre winner

Randolph-Macon–John Carroll winner vs. Muhlenberg-Delaware Valley winner

Framingham State-Brockport winner vs. Husson-Rensselear winner

Western New England-Frostburg State winner vs. MIT-Johns Hopkins winner

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 1

Hardin Simmons–Mary Hardin-Baylor–Maryville (Tenn.)-Berry winner vs. Martin Luther-St. John’s (Minn.)–Claremont-Mudd-Scripps–Whitworth winner

Eureka–Wisconsin-Whitewater–St. Norbert-Trine winner vs. Hanover-North Central (Ill.)-Wartburg-Bethel (Minn.) winner

Denison-Mount Union-Washington & Jefferson-Centre winner vs. Randolph-Macon–John Carroll-Muhlenberg-Delaware Valley winner

Framingham State-Brockport-Husson-Rensselear winner vs. Western New England-Frostburg State-MIT-Johns Hopkins winner

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 8

TBD

Championship
Friday, Dec. 14
At Shenandoah, Texas

TBD, 7 p.m.

