NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 5 0 224 117 8 0 363 167 Temple 4 1 168 109 5 4 284 223 Cincinnati 3 1 129 72 7 1 273 126 South Florida 3 1 119 124 7 1 285 237 UConn 0 4 68 198 1 7 169 382 East Carolina 0 5 90 207 2 6 191 289 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 4 0 189 118 7 1 398 240 SMU 2 2 98 127 3 5 216 287 Tulane 2 2 108 105 3 5 197 225 Memphis 2 3 189 148 5 4 399 284 Navy 1 3 105 125 2 6 226 284 Tulsa 0 4 84 121 1 7 163 228

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 52, Temple 40

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 59, East Carolina 41

Navy at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Navy at UCF, TBA

Temple at Houston, TBA

South Florida at Cincinnati, TBA

SMU at UConn, Noon

Tulsa at Memphis, Noon

East Carolina at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 316 80 9 0 430 120 Boston College 3 1 129 96 6 2 304 196 Syracuse 4 2 222 180 7 2 390 253 NC State 2 2 111 136 5 2 213 176 Florida St. 2 4 113 182 4 4 186 227 Wake Forest 1 4 134 218 4 5 291 335 Louisville 0 6 129 292 2 7 194 367 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 4 1 180 152 5 4 247 274 Virginia Tech 3 1 105 85 4 3 225 196 Virginia 4 2 136 109 6 3 239 173 Georgia Tech 3 3 207 188 5 4 349 254 Miami 2 2 102 80 5 3 276 154 Duke 1 3 101 127 5 3 251 188 North Carolina 1 5 153 213 1 7 189 278

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 77, Louisville 16

Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24

Georgia Tech 38, North Carolina 28

Florida St. at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, TBA

Clemson at Boston College, TBA

North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 1 251 149 7 1 391 205 West Virginia 4 1 187 106 6 1 279 137 Texas 4 1 156 130 6 2 250 199 Iowa St. 4 2 186 144 5 3 215 170 Texas Tech 3 2 171 129 5 3 338 225 Baylor 3 3 162 219 5 4 281 306 Oklahoma St. 2 4 188 218 5 4 345 269 Kansas St. 1 4 99 154 3 5 177 226 TCU 1 4 100 141 3 5 225 200 Kansas 1 5 103 213 3 6 212 260

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3

Baylor 35, Oklahoma St. 31

Kansas St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Baylor at Iowa St., TBA

Texas at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA

TCU at West Virginia, TBA

Kansas at Kansas St., Noon<

