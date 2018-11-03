NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|5
|0
|224
|117
|8
|0
|363
|167
|Temple
|4
|1
|168
|109
|5
|4
|284
|223
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|129
|72
|7
|1
|273
|126
|South Florida
|3
|1
|119
|124
|7
|1
|285
|237
|UConn
|0
|4
|68
|198
|1
|7
|169
|382
|East Carolina
|0
|5
|90
|207
|2
|6
|191
|289
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|0
|189
|118
|7
|1
|398
|240
|SMU
|2
|2
|98
|127
|3
|5
|216
|287
|Tulane
|2
|2
|108
|105
|3
|5
|197
|225
|Memphis
|2
|3
|189
|148
|5
|4
|399
|284
|Navy
|1
|3
|105
|125
|2
|6
|226
|284
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|84
|121
|1
|7
|163
|228
___
UCF 52, Temple 40
Memphis 59, East Carolina 41
Navy at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Navy at UCF, TBA
Temple at Houston, TBA
South Florida at Cincinnati, TBA
SMU at UConn, Noon
Tulsa at Memphis, Noon
East Carolina at Tulane, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|316
|80
|9
|0
|430
|120
|Boston College
|3
|1
|129
|96
|6
|2
|304
|196
|Syracuse
|4
|2
|222
|180
|7
|2
|390
|253
|NC State
|2
|2
|111
|136
|5
|2
|213
|176
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|113
|182
|4
|4
|186
|227
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|134
|218
|4
|5
|291
|335
|Louisville
|0
|6
|129
|292
|2
|7
|194
|367
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|180
|152
|5
|4
|247
|274
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|105
|85
|4
|3
|225
|196
|Virginia
|4
|2
|136
|109
|6
|3
|239
|173
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|207
|188
|5
|4
|349
|254
|Miami
|2
|2
|102
|80
|5
|3
|276
|154
|Duke
|1
|3
|101
|127
|5
|3
|251
|188
|North Carolina
|1
|5
|153
|213
|1
|7
|189
|278
___
Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13
Clemson 77, Louisville 16
Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24
Georgia Tech 38, North Carolina 28
Florida St. at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, TBA
Clemson at Boston College, TBA
North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m.
Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|251
|149
|7
|1
|391
|205
|West Virginia
|4
|1
|187
|106
|6
|1
|279
|137
|Texas
|4
|1
|156
|130
|6
|2
|250
|199
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|186
|144
|5
|3
|215
|170
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|171
|129
|5
|3
|338
|225
|Baylor
|3
|3
|162
|219
|5
|4
|281
|306
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|4
|188
|218
|5
|4
|345
|269
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|99
|154
|3
|5
|177
|226
|TCU
|1
|4
|100
|141
|3
|5
|225
|200
|Kansas
|1
|5
|103
|213
|3
|6
|212
|260
___
Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3
Baylor 35, Oklahoma St. 31
Kansas St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., TBA
Texas at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA
TCU at West Virginia, TBA
Kansas at Kansas St., Noon<
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.