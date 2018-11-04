NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|5
|0
|224
|117
|8
|0
|363
|167
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|171
|72
|8
|1
|315
|126
|Temple
|4
|1
|168
|109
|5
|4
|284
|223
|South Florida
|3
|2
|134
|165
|7
|2
|300
|278
|East Carolina
|0
|5
|90
|207
|2
|6
|191
|289
|UConn
|0
|5
|87
|247
|1
|8
|188
|431
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|1
|220
|163
|7
|2
|429
|285
|SMU
|3
|2
|143
|158
|4
|5
|261
|318
|Tulane
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|238
|240
|Memphis
|2
|3
|189
|148
|5
|4
|399
|284
|Navy
|1
|4
|105
|167
|2
|7
|226
|326
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|133
|140
|2
|7
|212
|247
___
UCF 52, Temple 40
Memphis 59, East Carolina 41
Cincinnati 42, Navy 0
Tulane 41, South Florida 15
SMU 45, Houston 31
Tulsa 49, UConn 19
Navy at UCF, TBA
Temple at Houston, TBA
South Florida at Cincinnati, TBA
SMU at UConn, Noon
Tulsa at Memphis, Noon
East Carolina at Tulane, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|316
|80
|9
|0
|430
|120
|Boston College
|4
|1
|160
|117
|7
|2
|335
|217
|Syracuse
|4
|2
|222
|180
|7
|2
|390
|253
|NC State
|3
|2
|158
|164
|6
|2
|260
|204
|Florida St.
|2
|5
|141
|229
|4
|5
|214
|274
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|134
|218
|4
|5
|291
|335
|Louisville
|0
|6
|129
|292
|2
|7
|194
|367
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|180
|152
|5
|4
|247
|274
|Virginia
|4
|2
|136
|109
|6
|3
|239
|173
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|126
|116
|4
|4
|246
|227
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|207
|188
|5
|4
|349
|254
|Duke
|2
|3
|121
|139
|6
|3
|271
|200
|Miami
|2
|3
|114
|100
|5
|4
|288
|174
|North Carolina
|1
|5
|153
|213
|1
|7
|189
|278
___
Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13
Clemson 77, Louisville 16
Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24
Georgia Tech 38, North Carolina 28
NC State 47, Florida St. 28
Boston College 31, Virginia Tech 21
Duke 20, Miami 12
Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, TBA
Clemson at Boston College, TBA
North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m.
Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|5
|1
|302
|195
|8
|1
|442
|251
|West Virginia
|5
|1
|229
|147
|7
|1
|321
|178
|Texas
|4
|2
|197
|172
|6
|3
|291
|241
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|186
|144
|5
|3
|215
|170
|Baylor
|3
|3
|162
|219
|5
|4
|281
|306
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|217
|180
|5
|4
|384
|276
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|4
|188
|218
|5
|4
|345
|269
|TCU
|2
|4
|114
|154
|4
|5
|239
|213
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|112
|168
|3
|6
|190
|240
|Kansas
|1
|5
|103
|213
|3
|6
|212
|260
___
Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3
Baylor 35, Oklahoma St. 31
TCU 14, Kansas St. 13
West Virginia 42, Texas 41
Oklahoma 51, Texas Tech 46
Baylor at Iowa St., TBA
Texas at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA
TCU at West Virginia, TBA
Kansas at Kansas St., Noon
