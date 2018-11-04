NCAA Football

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 5 0 224 117 8 0 363 167 Cincinnati 4 1 171 72 8 1 315 126 Temple 4 1 168 109 5 4 284 223 South Florida 3 2 134 165 7 2 300 278 East Carolina 0 5 90 207 2 6 191 289 UConn 0 5 87 247 1 8 188 431 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 4 1 220 163 7 2 429 285 SMU 3 2 143 158 4 5 261 318 Tulane 3 2 149 120 4 5 238 240 Memphis 2 3 189 148 5 4 399 284 Navy 1 4 105 167 2 7 226 326 Tulsa 1 4 133 140 2 7 212 247

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 52, Temple 40

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 59, East Carolina 41

Cincinnati 42, Navy 0

Tulane 41, South Florida 15

SMU 45, Houston 31

Tulsa 49, UConn 19

Saturday, Nov. 10

Navy at UCF, TBA

Temple at Houston, TBA

South Florida at Cincinnati, TBA

SMU at UConn, Noon

Tulsa at Memphis, Noon

East Carolina at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 316 80 9 0 430 120 Boston College 4 1 160 117 7 2 335 217 Syracuse 4 2 222 180 7 2 390 253 NC State 3 2 158 164 6 2 260 204 Florida St. 2 5 141 229 4 5 214 274 Wake Forest 1 4 134 218 4 5 291 335 Louisville 0 6 129 292 2 7 194 367 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 4 1 180 152 5 4 247 274 Virginia 4 2 136 109 6 3 239 173 Virginia Tech 3 2 126 116 4 4 246 227 Georgia Tech 3 3 207 188 5 4 349 254 Duke 2 3 121 139 6 3 271 200 Miami 2 3 114 100 5 4 288 174 North Carolina 1 5 153 213 1 7 189 278

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 77, Louisville 16

Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24

Georgia Tech 38, North Carolina 28

NC State 47, Florida St. 28

Boston College 31, Virginia Tech 21

Duke 20, Miami 12

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, TBA

Clemson at Boston College, TBA

North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 5 1 302 195 8 1 442 251 West Virginia 5 1 229 147 7 1 321 178 Texas 4 2 197 172 6 3 291 241 Iowa St. 4 2 186 144 5 3 215 170 Baylor 3 3 162 219 5 4 281 306 Texas Tech 3 3 217 180 5 4 384 276 Oklahoma St. 2 4 188 218 5 4 345 269 TCU 2 4 114 154 4 5 239 213 Kansas St. 1 5 112 168 3 6 190 240 Kansas 1 5 103 213 3 6 212 260

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3

Baylor 35, Oklahoma St. 31

TCU 14, Kansas St. 13

West Virginia 42, Texas 41

Oklahoma 51, Texas Tech 46

Saturday, Nov. 10

Baylor at Iowa St., TBA

Texas at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA

TCU at West Virginia, TBA

Kansas at Kansas St., Noon

