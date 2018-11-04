NCAA Football

Listen Live Sports

November 4, 2018 2:33 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 5 0 224 117 8 0 363 167
Cincinnati 4 1 171 72 8 1 315 126
Temple 4 1 168 109 5 4 284 223
South Florida 3 2 134 165 7 2 300 278
East Carolina 0 5 90 207 2 6 191 289
UConn 0 5 87 247 1 8 188 431
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 4 1 220 163 7 2 429 285
SMU 3 2 143 158 4 5 261 318
Tulane 3 2 149 120 4 5 238 240
Memphis 2 3 189 148 5 4 399 284
Navy 1 4 105 167 2 7 226 326
Tulsa 1 4 133 140 2 7 212 247

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 52, Temple 40

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 59, East Carolina 41

Cincinnati 42, Navy 0

Tulane 41, South Florida 15

SMU 45, Houston 31

Tulsa 49, UConn 19

Saturday, Nov. 10

Navy at UCF, TBA

Temple at Houston, TBA

South Florida at Cincinnati, TBA

SMU at UConn, Noon

Tulsa at Memphis, Noon

East Carolina at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 316 80 9 0 430 120
Boston College 4 1 160 117 7 2 335 217
Syracuse 4 2 222 180 7 2 390 253
NC State 3 2 158 164 6 2 260 204
Florida St. 2 5 141 229 4 5 214 274
Wake Forest 1 4 134 218 4 5 291 335
Louisville 0 6 129 292 2 7 194 367
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 1 180 152 5 4 247 274
Virginia 4 2 136 109 6 3 239 173
Virginia Tech 3 2 126 116 4 4 246 227
Georgia Tech 3 3 207 188 5 4 349 254
Duke 2 3 121 139 6 3 271 200
Miami 2 3 114 100 5 4 288 174
North Carolina 1 5 153 213 1 7 189 278

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 77, Louisville 16

Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24

Georgia Tech 38, North Carolina 28

NC State 47, Florida St. 28

Boston College 31, Virginia Tech 21

Duke 20, Miami 12

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, TBA

Clemson at Boston College, TBA

North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 5 1 302 195 8 1 442 251
West Virginia 5 1 229 147 7 1 321 178
Texas 4 2 197 172 6 3 291 241
Iowa St. 4 2 186 144 5 3 215 170
Baylor 3 3 162 219 5 4 281 306
Texas Tech 3 3 217 180 5 4 384 276
Oklahoma St. 2 4 188 218 5 4 345 269
TCU 2 4 114 154 4 5 239 213
Kansas St. 1 5 112 168 3 6 190 240
Kansas 1 5 103 213 3 6 212 260

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3

Baylor 35, Oklahoma St. 31

TCU 14, Kansas St. 13

West Virginia 42, Texas 41

Oklahoma 51, Texas Tech 46

Saturday, Nov. 10

Baylor at Iowa St., TBA

Texas at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA

TCU at West Virginia, TBA

Kansas at Kansas St., Noon

