NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|6
|0
|259
|141
|9
|0
|398
|191
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|171
|72
|8
|1
|315
|126
|Temple
|4
|1
|168
|109
|5
|4
|284
|223
|South Florida
|3
|2
|134
|165
|7
|2
|300
|278
|East Carolina
|0
|6
|108
|231
|2
|7
|209
|313
|UConn
|0
|6
|137
|309
|1
|9
|238
|493
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|1
|220
|163
|7
|2
|429
|285
|SMU
|4
|2
|205
|208
|5
|5
|323
|368
|Tulane
|4
|2
|173
|138
|5
|5
|262
|258
|Memphis
|3
|3
|236
|169
|6
|4
|446
|305
|Navy
|1
|5
|129
|202
|2
|8
|250
|361
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|154
|187
|2
|8
|233
|294
___
UCF 35, Navy 24
SMU 62, UConn 50
Memphis 47, Tulsa 21
Tulane 24, East Carolina 18
Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, TBA
South Florida at Temple, TBA
UConn at East Carolina, TBA
Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|316
|80
|9
|0
|430
|120
|Boston College
|4
|1
|160
|117
|7
|2
|335
|217
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|276
|203
|8
|2
|444
|276
|NC State
|3
|3
|181
|191
|6
|3
|283
|231
|Wake Forest
|2
|4
|161
|241
|5
|5
|318
|358
|Florida St.
|2
|5
|141
|229
|4
|5
|214
|274
|Louisville
|0
|7
|152
|346
|2
|8
|217
|421
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|232
|174
|6
|4
|299
|296
|Virginia
|4
|2
|136
|109
|7
|3
|284
|197
|Duke
|3
|3
|163
|174
|7
|3
|313
|235
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|207
|188
|5
|4
|349
|254
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|148
|168
|4
|5
|268
|279
|Miami
|2
|3
|114
|100
|5
|4
|288
|174
|North Carolina
|1
|6
|188
|255
|1
|8
|224
|320
___
Wake Forest 27, NC State 23
Syracuse 54, Louisville 23
Duke 42, North Carolina 35
Virginia 45, Liberty 24
Pittsburgh 52, Virginia Tech 22
Miami at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Duke at Clemson, TBA
W. Carolina at North Carolina, TBA
Miami at Virginia Tech, TBA
Virginia at Georgia Tech, TBA
NC State at Louisville, TBA
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, TBA
Boston College at Florida St., TBA
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse at Bronx, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|1
|350
|242
|9
|1
|490
|298
|West Virginia
|6
|1
|276
|157
|8
|1
|368
|188
|Iowa St.
|5
|2
|214
|158
|6
|3
|243
|184
|Texas
|4
|2
|197
|172
|6
|3
|291
|241
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|217
|180
|5
|4
|384
|276
|Baylor
|3
|4
|176
|247
|5
|5
|295
|334
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|235
|266
|5
|5
|392
|317
|Kansas St.
|2
|5
|133
|185
|4
|6
|211
|257
|TCU
|2
|5
|124
|201
|4
|6
|249
|260
|Kansas
|1
|6
|120
|234
|3
|7
|229
|281
___
Kansas St. 21, Kansas 17
West Virginia 47, TCU 10
Iowa St. 28, Baylor 14
Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma St. 47
Texas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, TBA
Kansas at Oklahoma, TBA
Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., TBA
Iowa St. at Texas, 8 p.m.<
