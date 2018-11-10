Listen Live Sports

NCAA Football

November 10, 2018 9:54 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 6 0 259 141 9 0 398 191
Cincinnati 4 1 171 72 8 1 315 126
Temple 4 1 168 109 5 4 284 223
South Florida 3 2 134 165 7 2 300 278
East Carolina 0 6 108 231 2 7 209 313
UConn 0 6 137 309 1 9 238 493
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 4 1 220 163 7 2 429 285
SMU 4 2 205 208 5 5 323 368
Tulane 4 2 173 138 5 5 262 258
Memphis 3 3 236 169 6 4 446 305
Navy 1 5 129 202 2 8 250 361
Tulsa 1 5 154 187 2 8 233 294

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 35, Navy 24

SMU 62, UConn 50

Memphis 47, Tulsa 21

Tulane 24, East Carolina 18

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Cincinnati at UCF, TBA

South Florida at Temple, TBA

UConn at East Carolina, TBA

Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 316 80 9 0 430 120
Boston College 4 1 160 117 7 2 335 217
Syracuse 5 2 276 203 8 2 444 276
NC State 3 3 181 191 6 3 283 231
Wake Forest 2 4 161 241 5 5 318 358
Florida St. 2 5 141 229 4 5 214 274
Louisville 0 7 152 346 2 8 217 421
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 1 232 174 6 4 299 296
Virginia 4 2 136 109 7 3 284 197
Duke 3 3 163 174 7 3 313 235
Georgia Tech 3 3 207 188 5 4 349 254
Virginia Tech 3 3 148 168 4 5 268 279
Miami 2 3 114 100 5 4 288 174
North Carolina 1 6 188 255 1 8 224 320

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 27, NC State 23

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 54, Louisville 23

Saturday’s Games

Duke 42, North Carolina 35

Virginia 45, Liberty 24

Pittsburgh 52, Virginia Tech 22

Miami at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Duke at Clemson, TBA

W. Carolina at North Carolina, TBA

Miami at Virginia Tech, TBA

Virginia at Georgia Tech, TBA

NC State at Louisville, TBA

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, TBA

Boston College at Florida St., TBA

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse at Bronx, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 6 1 350 242 9 1 490 298
West Virginia 6 1 276 157 8 1 368 188
Iowa St. 5 2 214 158 6 3 243 184
Texas 4 2 197 172 6 3 291 241
Texas Tech 3 3 217 180 5 4 384 276
Baylor 3 4 176 247 5 5 295 334
Oklahoma St. 2 5 235 266 5 5 392 317
Kansas St. 2 5 133 185 4 6 211 257
TCU 2 5 124 201 4 6 249 260
Kansas 1 6 120 234 3 7 229 281

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 21, Kansas 17

West Virginia 47, TCU 10

Iowa St. 28, Baylor 14

Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma St. 47

Texas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

TCU at Baylor, TBA

Kansas at Oklahoma, TBA

Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., TBA

Iowa St. at Texas, 8 p.m.<

