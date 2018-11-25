NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|8
|0
|335
|164
|11
|0
|474
|214
|Temple
|7
|1
|311
|182
|8
|4
|427
|296
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|275
|139
|10
|2
|419
|193
|South Florida
|3
|5
|184
|265
|7
|5
|350
|378
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|169
|308
|3
|8
|270
|390
|UConn
|0
|8
|165
|421
|1
|11
|266
|605
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|3
|348
|291
|8
|4
|557
|413
|Memphis
|5
|3
|316
|218
|8
|4
|526
|354
|Tulane
|5
|3
|219
|214
|6
|6
|308
|334
|SMU
|4
|4
|247
|263
|5
|7
|365
|423
|Navy
|2
|6
|194
|260
|3
|9
|315
|419
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|210
|248
|3
|9
|289
|355
___
Memphis 52, Houston 31
Cincinnati 56, East Carolina 6
UCF 38, South Florida 10
Tulane 29, Navy 28
Temple 57, UConn 7
Tulsa 27, SMU 24
East Carolina at NC State, Noon
Memphis at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|378
|93
|12
|0
|548
|168
|Syracuse
|6
|2
|318
|224
|9
|3
|489
|333
|NC State
|5
|3
|267
|229
|8
|3
|369
|269
|Boston College
|4
|4
|209
|208
|7
|5
|384
|308
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|233
|282
|6
|6
|390
|399
|Florida St.
|3
|5
|163
|250
|5
|7
|263
|378
|Louisville
|0
|8
|162
|398
|2
|10
|237
|529
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|269
|211
|7
|5
|336
|333
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|264
|236
|7
|5
|427
|347
|Miami
|4
|4
|197
|144
|7
|5
|371
|218
|Virginia
|4
|4
|194
|173
|7
|5
|342
|261
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|196
|237
|5
|6
|316
|348
|Duke
|3
|5
|176
|268
|7
|5
|326
|329
|North Carolina
|1
|7
|216
|289
|2
|9
|301
|380
___
Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 31, OT
Florida 41, Florida St. 14
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21
Syracuse 42, Boston College 21
NC State 34, North Carolina 28, OT
Wake Forest 59, Duke 7
Miami 24, Pittsburgh 3
Kentucky 56, Louisville 10
Clemson 56, South Carolina 35
Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon
East Carolina at NC State, Noon
Pittsburgh vs. Clemson at Charlotte, NC, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|464
|338
|11
|1
|604
|394
|Texas
|7
|2
|286
|233
|9
|3
|380
|302
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|373
|261
|8
|3
|465
|292
|Iowa St.
|6
|3
|266
|220
|7
|4
|295
|246
|Baylor
|4
|5
|220
|287
|6
|6
|339
|374
|TCU
|4
|5
|171
|234
|6
|6
|296
|293
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|304
|338
|6
|6
|461
|389
|Kansas St.
|3
|6
|192
|233
|5
|7
|270
|305
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|281
|277
|5
|7
|448
|373
|Kansas
|1
|8
|177
|313
|3
|9
|286
|360
___
Texas 24, Kansas 17
Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 56
Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24
Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 38
TCU 31, Oklahoma St. 24
|Saturday, Dec. 1
|Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Drake at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
