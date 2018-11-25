NCAA Football

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 8 0 335 164 11 0 474 214 Temple 7 1 311 182 8 4 427 296 Cincinnati 6 2 275 139 10 2 419 193 South Florida 3 5 184 265 7 5 350 378 East Carolina 1 7 169 308 3 8 270 390 UConn 0 8 165 421 1 11 266 605 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 5 3 348 291 8 4 557 413 Memphis 5 3 316 218 8 4 526 354 Tulane 5 3 219 214 6 6 308 334 SMU 4 4 247 263 5 7 365 423 Navy 2 6 194 260 3 9 315 419 Tulsa 2 6 210 248 3 9 289 355

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis 52, Houston 31

Cincinnati 56, East Carolina 6

UCF 38, South Florida 10

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 29, Navy 28

Temple 57, UConn 7

Tulsa 27, SMU 24

Saturday, Dec. 1

East Carolina at NC State, Noon

AAC championship at UCF

Memphis at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 378 93 12 0 548 168 Syracuse 6 2 318 224 9 3 489 333 NC State 5 3 267 229 8 3 369 269 Boston College 4 4 209 208 7 5 384 308 Wake Forest 3 5 233 282 6 6 390 399 Florida St. 3 5 163 250 5 7 263 378 Louisville 0 8 162 398 2 10 237 529 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 6 2 269 211 7 5 336 333 Georgia Tech 5 3 264 236 7 5 427 347 Miami 4 4 197 144 7 5 371 218 Virginia 4 4 194 173 7 5 342 261 Virginia Tech 4 4 196 237 5 6 316 348 Duke 3 5 176 268 7 5 326 329 North Carolina 1 7 216 289 2 9 301 380

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 31, OT

Saturday’s Games

Florida 41, Florida St. 14

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21

Syracuse 42, Boston College 21

NC State 34, North Carolina 28, OT

Wake Forest 59, Duke 7

Miami 24, Pittsburgh 3

Kentucky 56, Louisville 10

Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

Saturday, Dec. 1

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

East Carolina at NC State, Noon

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson at Charlotte, NC, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 8 1 464 338 11 1 604 394 Texas 7 2 286 233 9 3 380 302 West Virginia 6 3 373 261 8 3 465 292 Iowa St. 6 3 266 220 7 4 295 246 Baylor 4 5 220 287 6 6 339 374 TCU 4 5 171 234 6 6 296 293 Oklahoma St. 3 6 304 338 6 6 461 389 Kansas St. 3 6 192 233 5 7 270 305 Texas Tech 3 6 281 277 5 7 448 373 Kansas 1 8 177 313 3 9 286 360

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 24, Kansas 17

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 56

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24

Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 38

TCU 31, Oklahoma St. 24

Saturday, Dec. 1 Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Drake at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

