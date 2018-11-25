Listen Live Sports

NCAA Football

November 25, 2018 2:40 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 8 0 335 164 11 0 474 214
Temple 7 1 311 182 8 4 427 296
Cincinnati 6 2 275 139 10 2 419 193
South Florida 3 5 184 265 7 5 350 378
East Carolina 1 7 169 308 3 8 270 390
UConn 0 8 165 421 1 11 266 605
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 5 3 348 291 8 4 557 413
Memphis 5 3 316 218 8 4 526 354
Tulane 5 3 219 214 6 6 308 334
SMU 4 4 247 263 5 7 365 423
Navy 2 6 194 260 3 9 315 419
Tulsa 2 6 210 248 3 9 289 355

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis 52, Houston 31

Cincinnati 56, East Carolina 6

UCF 38, South Florida 10

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 29, Navy 28

Temple 57, UConn 7

Tulsa 27, SMU 24

Saturday, Dec. 1

East Carolina at NC State, Noon

AAC championship at UCF

Memphis at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 378 93 12 0 548 168
Syracuse 6 2 318 224 9 3 489 333
NC State 5 3 267 229 8 3 369 269
Boston College 4 4 209 208 7 5 384 308
Wake Forest 3 5 233 282 6 6 390 399
Florida St. 3 5 163 250 5 7 263 378
Louisville 0 8 162 398 2 10 237 529
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 269 211 7 5 336 333
Georgia Tech 5 3 264 236 7 5 427 347
Miami 4 4 197 144 7 5 371 218
Virginia 4 4 194 173 7 5 342 261
Virginia Tech 4 4 196 237 5 6 316 348
Duke 3 5 176 268 7 5 326 329
North Carolina 1 7 216 289 2 9 301 380

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 31, OT

Saturday’s Games

Florida 41, Florida St. 14

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21

Syracuse 42, Boston College 21

NC State 34, North Carolina 28, OT

Wake Forest 59, Duke 7

Miami 24, Pittsburgh 3

Kentucky 56, Louisville 10

Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

Saturday, Dec. 1

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

East Carolina at NC State, Noon

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson at Charlotte, NC, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 8 1 464 338 11 1 604 394
Texas 7 2 286 233 9 3 380 302
West Virginia 6 3 373 261 8 3 465 292
Iowa St. 6 3 266 220 7 4 295 246
Baylor 4 5 220 287 6 6 339 374
TCU 4 5 171 234 6 6 296 293
Oklahoma St. 3 6 304 338 6 6 461 389
Kansas St. 3 6 192 233 5 7 270 305
Texas Tech 3 6 281 277 5 7 448 373
Kansas 1 8 177 313 3 9 286 360

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 24, Kansas 17

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 56

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24

Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 38

TCU 31, Oklahoma St. 24

Saturday, Dec. 1
Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Drake at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

