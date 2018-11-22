Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

November 22, 2018 11:24 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 4 0 0 0 12 15 10 11 1 0
Minnesota-Duluth 3 1 0 0 9 12 6 9 2 1
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 0 0 9 15 16 9 5 0
Denver 3 3 0 0 9 20 17 6 3 1
Western Michigan 3 3 0 0 9 22 17 6 6 0
Omaha 2 2 0 0 6 13 16 2 7 1
North Dakota 1 3 0 0 3 7 12 5 5 1
Colorado College 1 5 0 0 3 9 19 5 6 1

Friday’s Games

Miami at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Providence at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Providence at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30

Niagara at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Niagara at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

