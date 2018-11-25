Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

November 25, 2018
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 4 0 0 0 12 15 10 11 1 0
Denver 3 3 0 0 9 20 17 7 3 2
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 0 0 9 15 16 9 6 1
Minnesota-Duluth 3 1 0 0 9 12 6 9 2 1
Western Michigan 3 3 0 0 9 22 17 6 6 0
Omaha 2 2 0 0 6 13 16 4 7 1
Colorado College 1 5 0 0 3 9 19 5 6 1
North Dakota 1 3 0 0 3 7 12 7 5 1

Friday’s Games

Miami 3, New Hampshire 3, OT

Omaha 6, Arizona St. 4

North Dakota 5, Alaska Anchorage 2

Denver 3, Providence 1

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 4, Miami 1

Omaha 4, Arizona St. 0

North Dakota 4, Alaska Anchorage 3

Providence 4, Denver 4, OT

Friday, Nov. 30

Niagara at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Niagara at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

