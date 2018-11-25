NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Cloud St. 4 0 0 0 12 15 10 11 1 0 Denver 3 3 0 0 9 20 17 7 3 2 Miami (Ohio) 3 3 0 0 9 15 16 9 6 1 Minnesota-Duluth 3 1 0 0 9 12 6 9 2 1 Western Michigan 3 3 0 0 9 22 17 6 6 0 Omaha 2 2 0 0 6 13 16 4 7 1 Colorado College 1 5 0 0 3 9 19 5 6 1 North Dakota 1 3 0 0 3 7 12 7 5 1

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 3, New Hampshire 3, OT

Omaha 6, Arizona St. 4

North Dakota 5, Alaska Anchorage 2

Advertisement

Denver 3, Providence 1

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 4, Miami 1

Omaha 4, Arizona St. 0

North Dakota 4, Alaska Anchorage 3

Providence 4, Denver 4, OT

Friday, Nov. 30

Niagara at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Niagara at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.