Near-perfect Hill-Mais leads Oakland past Defiance 91-47

November 19, 2018 10:04 pm
 
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais tied a career-high 30 points and made all 12 field-goal attempts to help Oakland beat Division III-member Defiance 91-47 on Monday night.

Hill-Mais became the second player in Oakland history to have a perfect night from the field. Jason Burkholder went 11 of 11 in 1994. The only blemish on Hill-Mais’ shooting night was a missed free throw in four attempts. He entered Monday’s game ranked eighth in the country averaging 25.3 points per game.

Jordan Nobles scored a career-high 16 points, Jaevin Cumberland matched his career-high scoring 16, Brad Brechting, 11 and Braden Norris 10 for Oakland. Guards Cumberland and Norris combined for 14 assists and no turnovers.

Nobles made a pair of free throws to the game at 5-all, Hill-Mais followed with a jumper and Oakland (2-3) never trailed again. Hill-Mais threw down a dunk with 6:18 left before halftime to extend the lead to 23-9. The Golden Grizzlies led 33-16 at halftime. After the break they shot 75 percent (21 of 28) including 12 of 16 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Tyler Andrew led Defiance with 10 points.

