Nebraska’s first-half run spells doom for SE Louisiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — James Palmer, Jr. scored 17 points and Nebraska took control with a 22-0 first half run to overwhelm Southeastern Louisiana 87-35 Sunday.

Nebraska (2-0) held Southeastern Louisiana (1-2) scoreless for 8:41 in the first half run. The Lions missed 10-straight shots and turned the ball over nine times during that stretch.

The Huskers went up 10 on Glynn Watson, Jr.’s layup with 12:20 left in the half and led 26-7 before the Lions scored to end the drought. The Nebraska lead went to 20 on Amir Harris’s layup that made the score 34-14. The Huskers took a 31 point lead on Brady Heiman’s dunk at the 2:02 mark and led by 36 at the half.

Nebraska led by as many as 53 in the second half.

The Huskers forced 25 turnovers, turning them into 33 points. Nebraska hit 17 of 22 free throws. The Lions were just 2 of 4 from the line. Nebraska dominated the paint as well outscoring the Southeastern Louisiana 42-22.

Also scoring in double figures for Nebraska were Watson with 16 points, Isaac Copeland, Jr., 11 and Heiman, Isaiah Roby and Thomas Allen each scored 10.

Marlain Veal led Southeastern Louisiana with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana struggled to score for the second time against a Power-5 conference opponent. The Lions shot just 29 percent in the first half against LSU Tuesday before finishing at 41 percent. They shot 25 percent in the first half against Nebraska and finished at 28 percent.

Nebraska has reached the 50-point mark in three halves it’s played this season. The Huskers scored 55 and 51 points against Mississippi Valley State Tuesday and 52 in the first half Sunday.

UP NEXT

Southeastern Louisiana travels to Lubbock, Texas Tuesday to face Texas Tech.

Nebraska hosts Seton Hall Wednesday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the ACC and Big Ten conferences.

