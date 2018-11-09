Nedbank Challenge Leading Scores

Friday At Gary Player Country Club Sun City, South Africa Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72 Second Round Sergio Garcia, Spain 64-71—135 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 69-67—136 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 68-70—138 Lee Westwood, England 71-69—140 Aaron Rai, England 72-68—140 Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-69—140 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 73-67—140 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-73—141 Matt Wallace, England 69-72—141 Branden Grace, South Africa 70-71—141 Thomas Detry, Belgium 75-66—141 Andrea Pavan, Italy 71-70—141 Haotong Li, China 71-70—141 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 74-67—141 Julien Guerrier, France 74-68—142 Ashun Wu, China 69-73—142 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 71-71—142 Andrew Johnston, England 73-69—142 Andy Sullivan, England 69-74—143 Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-71—143 Ross Fisher, England 71-72—143 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-73—143 Renato Paratore, Italy 72-71—143 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-71—143 Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-71—143 Also Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-73—146 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 75-74—149

