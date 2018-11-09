Listen Live Sports

Nedbank Challenge Leading Scores

November 9, 2018
 
Friday
At Gary Player Country Club
Sun City, South Africa
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72
Second Round
Sergio Garcia, Spain 64-71—135
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 69-67—136
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 68-70—138
Lee Westwood, England 71-69—140
Aaron Rai, England 72-68—140
Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-69—140
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 73-67—140
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-73—141
Matt Wallace, England 69-72—141
Branden Grace, South Africa 70-71—141
Thomas Detry, Belgium 75-66—141
Andrea Pavan, Italy 71-70—141
Haotong Li, China 71-70—141
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 74-67—141
Julien Guerrier, France 74-68—142
Ashun Wu, China 69-73—142
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 71-71—142
Andrew Johnston, England 73-69—142
Andy Sullivan, England 69-74—143
Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-71—143
Ross Fisher, England 71-72—143
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-73—143
Renato Paratore, Italy 72-71—143
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-71—143
Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-71—143
Also
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-73—146
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 75-74—149

