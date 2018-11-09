Nedbank Challenge Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Gary Player Country Club
|Sun City, South Africa
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|64-71—135
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|69-67—136
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|68-70—138
|Lee Westwood, England
|71-69—140
|Aaron Rai, England
|72-68—140
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|71-69—140
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|73-67—140
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|68-73—141
|Matt Wallace, England
|69-72—141
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|70-71—141
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|75-66—141
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|71-70—141
|Haotong Li, China
|71-70—141
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|74-67—141
|Julien Guerrier, France
|74-68—142
|Ashun Wu, China
|69-73—142
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|71-71—142
|Andrew Johnston, England
|73-69—142
|Andy Sullivan, England
|69-74—143
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|72-71—143
|Ross Fisher, England
|71-72—143
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-73—143
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|72-71—143
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|72-71—143
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|72-71—143
|Also
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|73-73—146
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|75-74—149
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.