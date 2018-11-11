Nedbank Challenge Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Gary Player Country Club
|Gary Player Country Club
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72
|Final
|Lee Westwood, England
|71-69-69-64—273
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|64-71-71-70—276
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|69-67-72-69—277
|Ross Fisher, England
|71-72-67-70—280
|Haotong Li, China
|71-70-75-65—281
|Matt Wallace, England
|69-72-73-67—281
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|75-66-68-73—282
|Aaron Rai, England
|72-68-75-68—283
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|74-67-71-72—284
|Chris Paisley, England
|72-75-70-67—284
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|75-70-75-65—285
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|72-71-70-72—285
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|70-71-74-70—285
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|68-73-72-72—285
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|71-70-75-69—285
|Also
|Martin Kaymer, Belgium
|76-69-71-71—287
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|72-71-73-71—287
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|73-73-73-69—289
