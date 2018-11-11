Nedbank Challenge Leading Scores

Sunday At Gary Player Country Club Gary Player Country Club Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72 Final Lee Westwood, England 71-69-69-64—273 Sergio Garcia, Spain 64-71-71-70—276 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 69-67-72-69—277 Ross Fisher, England 71-72-67-70—280 Haotong Li, China 71-70-75-65—281 Matt Wallace, England 69-72-73-67—281 Thomas Detry, Belgium 75-66-68-73—282 Aaron Rai, England 72-68-75-68—283 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 74-67-71-72—284 Chris Paisley, England 72-75-70-67—284 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 75-70-75-65—285 Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-71-70-72—285 Branden Grace, South Africa 70-71-74-70—285 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-73-72-72—285 Andrea Pavan, Italy 71-70-75-69—285 Also Martin Kaymer, Belgium 76-69-71-71—287 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-71-73-71—287 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-73-73-69—289

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.