Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nedbank Challenge Leading Scores

November 11, 2018 11:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Gary Player Country Club
Gary Player Country Club
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72
Final
Lee Westwood, England 71-69-69-64—273
Sergio Garcia, Spain 64-71-71-70—276
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 69-67-72-69—277
Ross Fisher, England 71-72-67-70—280
Haotong Li, China 71-70-75-65—281
Matt Wallace, England 69-72-73-67—281
Thomas Detry, Belgium 75-66-68-73—282
Aaron Rai, England 72-68-75-68—283
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 74-67-71-72—284
Chris Paisley, England 72-75-70-67—284
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 75-70-75-65—285
Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-71-70-72—285
Branden Grace, South Africa 70-71-74-70—285
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-73-72-72—285
Andrea Pavan, Italy 71-70-75-69—285
Also
Martin Kaymer, Belgium 76-69-71-71—287
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-71-73-71—287
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-73-73-69—289

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address