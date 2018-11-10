Listen Live Sports

Nelson pick-6 lifts North Dakota past Portland State, 17-10

November 10, 2018 8:21 pm
 
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Lenny Nelson IV picked off a tipped Davis Alexander pass and returned it 58 yards for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter of North Dakota’s 17-10 comeback victory over Portland State on Saturday afternoon.

Facing an unrelenting pass rush from the Fighting Hawks, Alexander got Portland State in field goal range with 4:42 left in the first half and Cody Williams converted from 25-yards out. Alexander then stretched to break the plane of the goal on a 4-yard run with 3:49 left in the third quarter to put Portland State up, 10-7.

Alexander had the Vikings (4-6, 2-4) in North Dakota territory and was looking to complete a short pass when the ball was tipped at the line and Nelson scooped it out of the air and ran, untouched, for the score.

Alexander was 13-of-29 passing for 139 yards and carried 21 times for 70 yards.

Nate Ketteringham got North Dakota (6-4, 3-2) on the board in the first quarter, sneaking in from a yard out to cap an eight-play, 50-yard drive. He finished 8 of 16 for 100 yards passing.

