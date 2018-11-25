Netherlands win last Women’s Champions Trophy in style

CHANGZHOU, China (AP) — The first winner of the Women’s Champions Trophy is also the last. The Netherlands swamped Australia 5-1 in the field hockey final on Sunday.

Inaugural winner in 1987, the Dutch equaled Argentina by winning a seventh title. They have medaled in 21 of the 23 tournaments.

But the Champions Trophy is being replaced from next year by the global Pro League.

The Dutch have ruled women’s hockey for more than two years and underlined their status as world champions and No. 1 by lording over this Champions Trophy.

After dominating the Hockeyroos 3-0 in the round robin on Tuesday, they were even more impressive in the final.

Xan de Waard’s rebound goal and Eva de Goede’s backhand shot had them 2-0 up within 11 minutes.

Maddy Fitzpatrick gave Australia hope with a drag flick goal in the 40th minute. Australia, which also lost that inaugural final, was also playing for a record-tying seventh title, but first in 15 years.

Their fightback ended when Lauren Stam hit a penalty corner goal, and the relentless Dutch added last quarter goals by Maxime Kerstholt from a tap-in and Maria Verschoor shooting into the roof.

They went 6-0 in the event, scored 20 goals and conceded just three. They blanked defending champion Argentina, Australia, and Olympic champion Britain.

Argentina, which failed to win its first three matches, finished the tournament in style by beating host China 6-0 as its shots finally poured in.

Britain, playing its first major event as a combined team since winning the 2016 Olympics, was fifth after beating Japan 2-1.

