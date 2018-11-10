Nets-Warriors, Box

BROOKLYN (100)

Harris 9-12 2-2 24, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 2-2 2-2 6, Russell 5-16 1-1 12, LeVert 1-6 2-4 4, Carroll 2-4 2-2 6, Hollis-Jefferson 1-5 0-0 2, Faried 2-2 2-5 6, Kurucs 3-4 0-0 7, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Napier 4-7 6-9 14, Dinwiddie 5-9 4-4 14, Crabbe 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 36-77 21-29 100.

GOLDEN STATE (116)

Durant 9-15 9-9 28, Jerebko 4-9 0-0 8, Jones 3-3 2-3 8, Cook 11-16 2-2 27, Thompson 11-20 0-2 24, McKinnie 2-3 0-0 4, Derrickson 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 2-4 1-2 5, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-5 3-3 5. Totals 46-83 17-21 116.

Brooklyn 30 23 21 26—100 Golden State 36 29 29 22—116

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 7-24 (Harris 4-6, Kurucs 1-1, Russell 1-5, Crabbe 1-6, Carroll 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, LeVert 0-3), Golden State 7-16 (Cook 3-5, Thompson 2-5, Durant 1-1, Lee 1-1, Iguodala 0-1, Jerebko 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 41 (Allen, Davis 7), Golden State 36 (Bell 7). Assists_Brooklyn 20 (Dinwiddie 6), Golden State 27 (Durant 11). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 22, Golden State 24. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Delay of game), Thompson. A_19,596 (19,596).

