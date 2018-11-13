Listen Live Sports

New FBS postseason game, Myrtle Beach Bowl, to start in 2020

November 13, 2018 2:38 pm
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Myrtle Beach Bowl is coming to South Carolina’s Grand Strand resort area in 2020, and will be shared by Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt.

The conferences and ESPN Events announced the new Myrtle Beach Bowl on Tuesday. The network will own, operate and televise the game.

The three conferences will participate in the game four times each between from 2020-25. The game will be played at Brooks Stadium, home of Coastal Carolina, located about 10 miles west of the beach and golf resort. Coastal Carolina is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl would bring the number of FBS bowl games to 40 if all the current bowls are still operating in 2020.

