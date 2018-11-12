Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
New Hampshire beats Division III Mount Saint Vincent 100-61

November 12, 2018 5:35 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Josh Hopkins scored 15 points, freshman Jayden Martinez had 14 points and eight rebounds and New Hampshire beat Division III Mount Saint Vincent 100-61 on Monday.

Freshman forward Nick Guadarrama chipped in with 13 points for New Hampshire (2-1). David Watkins and Marque Maultsby each scored 10. The Wildcats were 11 of 30 from 3-piont range, making 10 or more for the third straight game. UNH also has double-digit rebounds in three straight games, including 19 against Mount Saint Vincent.

Hopkins scored 12 of his points in the first half to help UNH build a 42-28 lead. The Wildcats extended their lead in the first six minutes of the second half with a 24-7 stretch — with seven points from Guadarrama and Maultsby’s six.

Mamadou Mariko scored 11 points and Jason Barrera added 10 for CMSV. The Dolphins turned it over 23 times and were outrebounded 51-30.

