The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New Mexico State beats Eastern New Mexico 92-65

November 21, 2018 10:32 pm
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Terrell Brown scored 14 points with four of the New Mexico State’s 11 3-pointers and the Aggies never trailed in beating Division II Eastern New Mexico 92-65 on Wednesday night.

Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 12 points and Eli Chuha added 10 for New Mexico State (4-1), who outrebounded the Greyhounds 48-28, outscored them 36-14 in the paint, and scored 23 second-chance points off of 21 offensive boards. Berrick JeanLouis scored 10 points, Johnny McCants had three blocks, Shunn Buchanan had six assists and Clayton Henry scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Jabari Rice’s free throw capped a 7-0 run and the Aggies led by 29 points on Henry’s 3-pointer early in the second half.

Jojo Zamora’s putback sparked an 18-2 run for a 31-13 lead and the Aggies took a 51-29 lead into the break.

Isaiah Murphy scored 13 points and Maurice Coleman and Emili Chukuka added 12 apiece for the Greyhounds (1-4), who turned it over 20 times.

