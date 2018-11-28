Listen Live Sports

New Mexico State holds off UTEP 62-58

November 28, 2018 11:36 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 15 points, including a go-ahead free throw, and New Mexico State pulled away in the second half and held on to beat UTEP 62-58 on Wednesday night.

UTEP led 33-31 on Paul Thomas’ 3 early in the second half, but Aurrecoechea’s 3-point play sparked a 13-0 run for an 11-point lead. The Miners closed to within two points three times, the latest at 60-58 on Efe Odigie’s jumper with six seconds left, but Terrell Brown iced it with two free throws and Odigie missed 3-point attempt with two seconds to go.

Clayton Henry scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds and Aurrecoechea had six boards for the Aggies (5-1), who were outshot 48 percent to 44 percent, but made 11 of 14 free throws.

Evan Gilyard scored 18 points with nine rebounds and four assists for the Miners (2-4), who trailed 28-26 at halftime. Odigie added 12 points.

