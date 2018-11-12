Listen Live Sports

New Orleans beats Pensacola Christian College 87-59

November 12, 2018 11:08 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryson Robinson scored 13 points and New Orleans pulled away early in the second half to beat NCCAA Division II Pensacola Christian College 87-59 on Monday night.

Robinson was 6 of 11 from the floor. Ezekiel Charles added 12 points and Tyren Harrison had 11 for New Orleans (2-1), which is 5-0 against Pensacola Christian.

Ian Johnson scored 16 points to lead Pensacola Christian. Tyler Rose added 11 points and Jared McCrillis 10.

New Orleans used an 18-8 run to stretch its lead to 64-47 with nine minutes to play and cruised from there. Amari Haynes had four points as nine different Privateers scored during the stretch, including Charles who capped it with a dunk.

New Orleans coach Mark Slessinger tied Ron Greene for most games (211) at the helm of the program.

