Newcastle finally wins in EPL at Watford’s expense

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle finally tasted victory 11 games into the English Premier League after beating Watford 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez converted fellow substitute Ki Sung-yueng’s free kick in the 65th minute.

Watford was left to wonder how it ended up empty-handed after Gerard Deulofeu and substitute Stefan Okaka spurned gilt-edged opportunities, while Roberto Pereyra rattled the crossbar.

The visitors should have been ahead after 15 minutes when defender Adrian Mariappa shot wide. Deulofeu then broke clear only to be denied by a fine intervention by DeAndre Yedlin.

Deulofeu also side-footed wastefully wide from Jose Holebas’ cut-back, and was even more profligate following a counterattack.

Perez then put Newcastle in front and the home team could have effectively ended the match as a contest when Salomon Rondon headed a Kenedy cross wide.

There was still time, though, for Okaka and Andre Gray to go close to snatching an equalizer for Watford.

