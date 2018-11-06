Listen Live Sports

Next Gen ATP Finals Results

November 6, 2018 4:19 pm
 
Tuesday
At Fiera Milano
Milan, Italy
Purse: $1.335 million (Tour Final)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Round Robin
Group A

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Jaume Munar (7), Spain, 4-3 (5), 4-3 (3), 3-4 (4), 4-2.

Frances Tiafoe (3), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (6), Poland, 4-1, 4-2, 2-4, 4-3 (10).

Standings: Tiafoe 1-0 (sets 3-1, games 14-10), Tsitsipas 1-0 (3-1, 15-12), Munar 0-1 (1-3, 12-15), Hurkacz 0-1 (1-3, 10-14)

Group B

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Taylor Fritz (4), United States, 4-2, 1-4, 3-4 (4), 4-3 (2), 4-2.

Alex de Minaur (2), Australia, def. Liam Caruana (8), Italy, 4-1, 4-1, 4-2.

Standings: de Minaur 1-0 (3-0, 12-4), Rublev 1-0 (3-2, 16-15), Fritz 0-1 (2-3, 15-16), Caruana 0-1 (0-3, 4-12).

