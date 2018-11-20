Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Neymar picks up apparent groin injury during Brazil friendly

November 20, 2018 3:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Striker Neymar has been substituted with an apparent groin injury during the first half of Brazil’s friendly against Cameroon.

The Brazilian star was taken off after just eight minutes and was replaced by Everton’s Richarlison, who gave his team a 1-0 lead with a header just before the halftime break.

Neymar’s injury will be a concern for his club Paris Saint-Germain, which faces a key Champions League match against Liverpool next week.

In a quick interview with TV Globo, Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said it was too early to determine the extent of the injury.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference