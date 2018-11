By The Associated Press

Through Nov. 11, 2018

Quarterbacks who have thrown 300 or more NFL touchdown passes (x-active):

1. Peyton Manning 539 2. Brett Favre 508 3. x-Drew Brees 506 4. x-Tom Brady 504 5. Dan Marino 420 6. x-Philip Rivers 361 7. x-Ben Roethlisberger 348 8. x-Eli Manning 347 9. Fran Tarkenton 342 10. x-Aaron Rodgers 328 11. John Elway 300

