Sports News
 
NFL fines Dolphins and Gase for injury report violation

November 7, 2018 7:35 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The NFL has fined the Miami Dolphins $30,000 and coach Adam Gase $15,000 for an injury report violation a month ago involving quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins listed Tannehill as participating fully in practice on the Thursday before the Week 6 game against Chicago. In fact, Tannehill was limited because of a throwing shoulder injury that forced him to miss the game, and he hasn’t played since.

“We have been fully cooperative and transparent with the NFL throughout this process,” the Dolphins said in a statement Wednesday. “We received the penalties imposed and will have no further comment.”

Tannehill will miss his fifth game in a row Sunday when Miami plays at Green Bay.

