NFL Injury Report

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CARDINALS: OUT: DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), WR Chad Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE:S Budda Baker (foot), S Tre Boston (chest), TE Jermaine Gresham (back), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Corey Peters (ankle), G Justin Pugh (hand), G Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring). CHIEFS: OUT: C Mitch Morse (concussion). DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel). QUESTIONABLE:G Cameron Erving (illness), LB Anthony Hitchens (rib), LB Justin Houston (hamstring), S Daniel Sorensen (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), LB Frank Zombo (hamstring).

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BILLS: OUT: QB Derek Anderson (concussion), TE Charles Clay (hamstring), DE Trent Murphy (knee). QUESTIONABLE:QB Josh Allen (right elbow), LB Tremaine Edmunds (concussion), WR Andre Holmes (neck), RB Chris Ivory (shoulder). JETS: OUT: TE Neal Sterling (concussion). DOUBTFUL: WR Robby Anderson (ankle), QB Sam Darnold (foot), C Spencer Long (knee/finger). QUESTIONABLE:DT Steve McLendon (ankle).

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — LIONS: OUT: G T.J. Lang (neck), CB Darius Slay (knee). DOUBTFUL: LB Eli Harold (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), RB Kerryon Johnson (ankle), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), TE Luke Willson (shoulder). BEARS: OUT: TE Dion Sims (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DL Bilal Nichols (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JAGUARS: OUT: CB A.J. Bouye (calf), CB Quenton Meeks (knee). DOUBTFUL: DT Eli Ankou (calf). QUESTIONABLE:TE David Grinnage (knee), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip), LB Telvin Smith (shoulder). COLTS: OUT: TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle), S Michael Mitchell (calf), TE Erik Swoope (knee). QUESTIONABLE:T Denzelle Good (illness), WR Ryan Grant (ankle), CB Nate Hairston (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (neck).

Advertisement

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — REDSKINS: OUT: RB Chris Thompson (rib), OT Trent Williams (thumb). QUESTIONABLE:WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), OT Morgan Moses (knee). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DE Vinny Curry (ankle), RB Ronald Jones (hamstring), G Evan Smith (hip/wrist), CB M.J. Stewart (foot).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — SAINTS: OUT: DE Marcus Davenport (toe). QUESTIONABLE:WR Dez Bryant (ankle). BENGALS: OUT: LB Vontaze Burfict (hip), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), WR A.J. Green (toe), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), WR Josh Malone (hamstring), LB Nick Vigil (knee). DOUBTFUL: G Alex Redmond (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE:RB Giovani Bernard (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: OT Trent Brown (illness), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), G Shaq Mason (calf), RB Sony Michel (knee). TITANS: OUT: OT Jack Conklin (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Dane Cruikshank (knee), DL Bennie Logan (knee), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder), WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle), WR Taywan Taylor (foot).

ATLANTA FALCONS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — FALCONS: OUT: K Matt Bryant (right hamstring). QUESTIONABLE:DE Derrick Shelby (groin). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE:T Desmond Harrison (illness), TE David Njoku (knee/ribs), S Damarious Randall (groin), LB Joe Schobert (ankle), WR Da’Mari Scott (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (hip).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — CHARGERS: OUT: DE Joey Bosa (foot). QUESTIONABLE:LB Kyle Emanuel (hip), DE Chris Landrum (hip), DT Darius Philon (ankle), CB Trevor Williams (knee). RAIDERS : No Players Listed.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DOLPHINS: OUT: DE Charles Harris (calf), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder). DOUBTFUL: OL Ted Larsen (neck). QUESTIONABLE: LB Kiko Alonso (ankle), TE A.J. Derby (foot), WR Jakeem Grant (Achilles), OT Ja’Wuan James (knee), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee/ankle). PACKERS: OUT: CB Kevin King (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OT Bryan Bulaga (knee), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), LB Blake Martinez (ankle).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: CB Neiko Thorpe (groin). QUESTIONABLE:RB Chris Carson (hip), G D.J. Fluker (calf), DT Nazair Jones (illness), S Bradley McDougald (knee), G Jordan Simmons (calf), DT Shamar Stephen (foot), LB K.J. Wright (knee). RAMS: No Players Listed.

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — COWBOYS: OUT: WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE Taco Charlton (shoulder), DE David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), LB Joe Thomas (foot), G Connor Williams (knee). QUESTIONABLE:DE Randy Gregory (knee), TE Geoff Swaim (knee). EAGLES: OUT: CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), CB Jalen Mills (foot), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE:T Lane Johnson (knee), DE Josh Sweat (hip).

Monday

N.Y. GIANTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GIANTS: FULL: WR Jawill Davis (concussion), LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring), OT Chad Wheeler (ankle). 49ERS: practice not complete.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.