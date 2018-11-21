Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Injury Report

November 21, 2018 6:11 pm
 
5 min read
Share       
Thursday

CHICAGO at DETROIT — BEARS: OUT: LB Aaron Lynch (concussion), TE Adam Shaheen (concussion). DOUBTFUL: QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder). LIONS: OUT: RB Kerryon Johnson (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), WR Bruce Ellington (back), DT Damon Harrison Sr. (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), TE Michael Roberts (shoulder), DT A’Shawn Robinson (ankle), CB Darius Slay (knee).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at DALLAS COWBOYS — REDSKINS: OUT: RB Chris Thompson (rib). QUESTIONABLE: G Tony Bergstrom (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), RB Samaje Perine (calf), OT Trent Williams (thumb). COWBOYS: OUT: WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), G Adam Redmond (concussion), TE Geoff Swaim (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: DE Taco Charlton (shoulder), DT Maliek Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (knee), OT Tyron Smith (neck), LB Joe Thomas (foot), G Connor Williams (knee), DT Antwaun Woods (concussion).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — FALCONS: OUT: LB Deion Jones (foot). SAINTS: OUT: OT Terron Armstead (pectoral). QUESTIONABLE: DE Marcus Davenport (toe), WR Tre’Quan Smith (foot).

Sunday

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. PANTHERS: DNP: S Mike Adams (not injury related), DE Mario Addison (shoulder), CB James Bradberry (shoulder), WR Devin Funchess (back), C Ryan Kalil (not injury related), TE Greg Olsen (not injury related/foot), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related), LB Shaq Thompson (shoulder). LIMITED: QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Torrey Smith (knee).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

NEW ENGLAND at N.Y. JETS — PATRIOTS: DNP: TE Dwayne Allen (knee). LIMITED: QB Tom Brady (knee), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), G Shaq Mason (calf), RB Sony Michel (knee). FULL: WR Julian Edelman (foot). JETS: DNP: WR Robby Anderson (ankle), G James Carpenter (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (elbow), QB Sam Darnold (foot), S Marcus Maye (thumb/shoulder). LIMITED: WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle). FULL: OT Kelvin Beachum (knee), S Terrence Brooks (thumb), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle), C Spencer Long (knee/finger), LB Frankie Luvu (neck), RB Elijah McGuire (foot), DT Steve McLendon (ankle), S Rontez Miles (knee/hip), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at BUFFALO BILLS — JAGUARS: DNP: WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), DT Marcell Dareus (back), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), CB Quenton Meeks (knee), G Josh Walker (foot/ankle). LIMITED: DT Eli Ankou (calf), G A.J. Cann (hamstring), OT Jermey Parnell (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (groin). BILLS: DNP: TE Charles Clay (hamstring), DE Shaq Lawson (elbow). LIMITED: QB Derek Anderson (concussion), C Russell Bodine (shoulder), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), DE Trent Murphy (knee). FULL: QB Josh Allen (right elbow), RB Chris Ivory (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (concussion).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — 49ERS: Practice not complete. BUCCANEERS: DNP: LB Lavonte David (knee), S Justin Evans (toe), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder), CB M.J. Stewart (foot), S Jordan Whitehead (concussion). LIMITED: OT Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder), WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), C Ryan Jensen (hamstring), LS Garrison Sanborn (knee). FULL: RB Peyton Barber (ankle/shoulder), DE Vinny Curry (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), RB Ronald Jones (hamstring), DE Carl Nassib (elbow).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — RAIDERS: Practice not complete. RAVENS: Practice not complete.

N.Y. GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA — GIANTS: DNP: DL Kerry Wynn (concussion). EAGLES: DNP: CB Rasul Douglas (knee/ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (calf), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), CB Avonte Maddox (knee/ankle), CB Jalen Mills (foot), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). LIMITED: LS Rick Lovato (concussion). FULL: C Jason Kelce (elbow).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BROWNS: DNP: C J.C. Tretter (ankle). LIMITED: TE David Njoku (knee). FULL: CB Tavierre Thomas (abdomen). BENGALS: DNP: OT Cordy Glenn (back), WR A.J. Green (toe), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder), WR Josh Malone (hamstring), LB Nick Vigil (knee), RB Mark Walton (illness), DT Adolphus Washington (knee). LIMITED: DE Michael Johnson (calf), DT Josh Tupou (chest), S Shawn Williams (hamstring).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — CARDINALS: DNP: S Budda Baker (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (chest), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), S Rudy Ford (heel), OT D.J. Humphries (knee), TE John Phillips (knee), WR Chad Williams (ankle). LIMITED: LB Josh Bynes (wrist/hip), K Phil Dawson (right hip), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Corey Peters (heel), DT Olsen Pierre (ankle). FULL: C Mason Cole (calf), G Mike Iupati (back). CHARGERS: Practice not complete.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at DENVER BRONCOS — STEELERS: DNP: G Matt Feiler (pectoral), OT Marcus Gilbert (knee), CB Joe Haden (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow). FULL: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle). BRONCOS: DNP: LB Brandon Marshall (knee), CB Bradley Roby (concussion), S Dymonte Thomas (ankle). LIMITED: WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — DOLPHINS: DNP: RB Frank Gore (not injury related), WR Jakeem Grant (achilles). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), TE A.J. Derby (foot, knee), RB Kenyan Drake (shoulder), OT Ja’Wuan James (knee), G Ted Larsen (neck), S T.J. McDonald (knee), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee). FULL: LB Stephone Anthony (quadricep), DE Andre Branch (shoulder), G Jesse Davis (elbow), DE Charles Harris (calf), CB Xavien Howard (ankle), S Reshad Jones (shoulder), C Travis Swanson (elbow). COLTS: DNP: S Clayton Geathers (knee), TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle), C Ryan Kelly (knee), TE Erik Swoope (knee), DT Al Woods (illness). LIMITED: CB Nate Hairston (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip). FULL: DT Margus Hunt (knee), CB Kenny Moore (back).

GREEN BAY at MINNESOTA — PACKERS: DNP: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin DL Mike Daniels (foot TE Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb), S Raven Greene (ankle), CB Kevin King (hamstring), G Lucas Patrick (concussion), LB Nick Perry (knee). LIMITED: S Kentrell Brice (ankle), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring). FULL: QB Aaron Rodgers (knee). VIKINGS: DNP: LB Ben Gedeon (concussion), TE David Morgan (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), DE Stephen Weatherly (not injury related/back). LIMITED: WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), G Tom Compton (knee), G Mike Remmers (low back), WR Adam Thielen (calf/low back). FULL: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (toe), G Danny Isidora (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (foot).<

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission