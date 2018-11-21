NFL Injury Report

Thursday

CHICAGO at DETROIT — BEARS: OUT: LB Aaron Lynch (concussion), TE Adam Shaheen (concussion). DOUBTFUL: QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder). LIONS: OUT: RB Kerryon Johnson (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), WR Bruce Ellington (back), DT Damon Harrison Sr. (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), TE Michael Roberts (shoulder), DT A’Shawn Robinson (ankle), CB Darius Slay (knee).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at DALLAS COWBOYS — REDSKINS: OUT: RB Chris Thompson (rib). QUESTIONABLE: G Tony Bergstrom (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), RB Samaje Perine (calf), OT Trent Williams (thumb). COWBOYS: OUT: WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), G Adam Redmond (concussion), TE Geoff Swaim (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: DE Taco Charlton (shoulder), DT Maliek Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (knee), OT Tyron Smith (neck), LB Joe Thomas (foot), G Connor Williams (knee), DT Antwaun Woods (concussion).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — FALCONS: OUT: LB Deion Jones (foot). SAINTS: OUT: OT Terron Armstead (pectoral). QUESTIONABLE: DE Marcus Davenport (toe), WR Tre’Quan Smith (foot).

Sunday

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. PANTHERS: DNP: S Mike Adams (not injury related), DE Mario Addison (shoulder), CB James Bradberry (shoulder), WR Devin Funchess (back), C Ryan Kalil (not injury related), TE Greg Olsen (not injury related/foot), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related), LB Shaq Thompson (shoulder). LIMITED: QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Torrey Smith (knee).

NEW ENGLAND at N.Y. JETS — PATRIOTS: DNP: TE Dwayne Allen (knee). LIMITED: QB Tom Brady (knee), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), G Shaq Mason (calf), RB Sony Michel (knee). FULL: WR Julian Edelman (foot). JETS: DNP: WR Robby Anderson (ankle), G James Carpenter (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (elbow), QB Sam Darnold (foot), S Marcus Maye (thumb/shoulder). LIMITED: WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle). FULL: OT Kelvin Beachum (knee), S Terrence Brooks (thumb), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle), C Spencer Long (knee/finger), LB Frankie Luvu (neck), RB Elijah McGuire (foot), DT Steve McLendon (ankle), S Rontez Miles (knee/hip), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at BUFFALO BILLS — JAGUARS: DNP: WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), DT Marcell Dareus (back), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), CB Quenton Meeks (knee), G Josh Walker (foot/ankle). LIMITED: DT Eli Ankou (calf), G A.J. Cann (hamstring), OT Jermey Parnell (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (groin). BILLS: DNP: TE Charles Clay (hamstring), DE Shaq Lawson (elbow). LIMITED: QB Derek Anderson (concussion), C Russell Bodine (shoulder), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), DE Trent Murphy (knee). FULL: QB Josh Allen (right elbow), RB Chris Ivory (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (concussion).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — 49ERS: Practice not complete. BUCCANEERS: DNP: LB Lavonte David (knee), S Justin Evans (toe), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder), CB M.J. Stewart (foot), S Jordan Whitehead (concussion). LIMITED: OT Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder), WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), C Ryan Jensen (hamstring), LS Garrison Sanborn (knee). FULL: RB Peyton Barber (ankle/shoulder), DE Vinny Curry (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), RB Ronald Jones (hamstring), DE Carl Nassib (elbow).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — RAIDERS: Practice not complete. RAVENS: Practice not complete.

N.Y. GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA — GIANTS: DNP: DL Kerry Wynn (concussion). EAGLES: DNP: CB Rasul Douglas (knee/ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (calf), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), CB Avonte Maddox (knee/ankle), CB Jalen Mills (foot), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). LIMITED: LS Rick Lovato (concussion). FULL: C Jason Kelce (elbow).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BROWNS: DNP: C J.C. Tretter (ankle). LIMITED: TE David Njoku (knee). FULL: CB Tavierre Thomas (abdomen). BENGALS: DNP: OT Cordy Glenn (back), WR A.J. Green (toe), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder), WR Josh Malone (hamstring), LB Nick Vigil (knee), RB Mark Walton (illness), DT Adolphus Washington (knee). LIMITED: DE Michael Johnson (calf), DT Josh Tupou (chest), S Shawn Williams (hamstring).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — CARDINALS: DNP: S Budda Baker (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (chest), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), S Rudy Ford (heel), OT D.J. Humphries (knee), TE John Phillips (knee), WR Chad Williams (ankle). LIMITED: LB Josh Bynes (wrist/hip), K Phil Dawson (right hip), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Corey Peters (heel), DT Olsen Pierre (ankle). FULL: C Mason Cole (calf), G Mike Iupati (back). CHARGERS: Practice not complete.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at DENVER BRONCOS — STEELERS: DNP: G Matt Feiler (pectoral), OT Marcus Gilbert (knee), CB Joe Haden (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow). FULL: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle). BRONCOS: DNP: LB Brandon Marshall (knee), CB Bradley Roby (concussion), S Dymonte Thomas (ankle). LIMITED: WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — DOLPHINS: DNP: RB Frank Gore (not injury related), WR Jakeem Grant (achilles). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), TE A.J. Derby (foot, knee), RB Kenyan Drake (shoulder), OT Ja’Wuan James (knee), G Ted Larsen (neck), S T.J. McDonald (knee), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee). FULL: LB Stephone Anthony (quadricep), DE Andre Branch (shoulder), G Jesse Davis (elbow), DE Charles Harris (calf), CB Xavien Howard (ankle), S Reshad Jones (shoulder), C Travis Swanson (elbow). COLTS: DNP: S Clayton Geathers (knee), TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle), C Ryan Kelly (knee), TE Erik Swoope (knee), DT Al Woods (illness). LIMITED: CB Nate Hairston (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip). FULL: DT Margus Hunt (knee), CB Kenny Moore (back).

GREEN BAY at MINNESOTA — PACKERS: DNP: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin DL Mike Daniels (foot TE Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb), S Raven Greene (ankle), CB Kevin King (hamstring), G Lucas Patrick (concussion), LB Nick Perry (knee). LIMITED: S Kentrell Brice (ankle), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring). FULL: QB Aaron Rodgers (knee). VIKINGS: DNP: LB Ben Gedeon (concussion), TE David Morgan (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), DE Stephen Weatherly (not injury related/back). LIMITED: WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), G Tom Compton (knee), G Mike Remmers (low back), WR Adam Thielen (calf/low back). FULL: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (toe), G Danny Isidora (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (foot).<

