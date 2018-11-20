Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Most Points-Two Teams

November 20, 2018 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top scoring NFL games (home team in CAPS):

Regular Season

113 — WASHINGTON 72, New York Giants 41, Nov. 27, 1966

106 — CINCINNATI 58, Cleveland 48, Nov. 28, 2004

105 — LOS ANGELES RAMS 54, Kansas City 51, Nov. 19, 2018

Advertisement

101 — OAKLAND 52, Houston 49, Dec. 22, 1963

101 — NEW ORLEANS 52, N.Y. Giants 49, Nov. 1, 2015

99 — SEATTLE 51, Kansas City 48 (OT), Nov. 27, 1983

99 — Denver 51, DALLAS 48, Oct. 6, 2013

98 — Chicago Cardinals 63, NEW YORK GIANTS 35, Oct. 17, 1948

98 — SAN DIEGO 54, Pittsburgh 44, Dec. 8, 1985

97 — LOS ANGELES RAMS 70, Baltimore 27, Oct. 22, 1950

96 — NEW YORK JETS 51, Miami 45 (OT), Sept. 21, 1986

96 — CLEVELAND 51, Cincinnati 45, Sept. 16, 2007

Postseason

96 — ARIZONA 51, Green Bay 45 (OT), Jan. 10, 2010 (WC)

95 — PHILADELPHIA 58, Detroit 37, Dec. 30, 1995 (WC)

89 — INDIANAPOLIS 45, Kansas City 44, Jan. 4, 2014 (WC)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference