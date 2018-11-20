NFL Most Points-Two Teams

The top scoring NFL games (home team in CAPS):
113 — WASHINGTON 72, New York Giants 41, Nov. 27, 1966
106 — CINCINNATI 58, Cleveland 48, Nov. 28, 2004
105 — LOS ANGELES RAMS 54, Kansas City 51, Nov. 19, 2018
101 — OAKLAND 52, Houston 49, Dec. 22, 1963
101 — NEW ORLEANS 52, N.Y. Giants 49, Nov. 1, 2015
99 — SEATTLE 51, Kansas City 48 (OT), Nov. 27, 1983
99 — Denver 51, DALLAS 48, Oct. 6, 2013
98 — Chicago Cardinals 63, NEW YORK GIANTS 35, Oct. 17, 1948
98 — SAN DIEGO 54, Pittsburgh 44, Dec. 8, 1985
97 — LOS ANGELES RAMS 70, Baltimore 27, Oct. 22, 1950
96 — NEW YORK JETS 51, Miami 45 (OT), Sept. 21, 1986
96 — CLEVELAND 51, Cincinnati 45, Sept. 16, 2007
96 — ARIZONA 51, Green Bay 45 (OT), Jan. 10, 2010 (WC)
95 — PHILADELPHIA 58, Detroit 37, Dec. 30, 1995 (WC)
89 — INDIANAPOLIS 45, Kansas City 44, Jan. 4, 2014 (WC)
