NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 13 NFC

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-1) at Dallas (6-5), Thursday night

New Orleans clinches NFC South with:

— New Orleans win AND Carolina loss or tie, OR

— New Orleans tie AND Carolina loss

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

— New Orleans win, OR

— New Orleans tie AND Washington loss AND Seattle loss, OR

— New Orleans tie AND Washington loss AND Minnesota loss, OR

— New Orleans tie AND Washington loss AND Seattle tie AND Minnesota tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-1) at Detroit (4-7), Sunday

Rams clinch NFC West with:

— Rams win, OR

— Seattle loss, OR

— Rams tie AND Seattle tie

Rams clinch playoff berth with:

— Rams tie AND Washington loss AND Minnesota loss or tie, OR

— Rams tie AND Washington loss AND Carolina loss, OR

— Rams tie AND Dallas loss AND Minnesota loss or tie, OR

— Rams tie AND Dallas loss AND Carolina loss, OR

— Rams tie AND Minnesota loss or tie AND Carolina loss

AFC

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-2) at Oakland (2-9), Sunday

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

— Kansas City win AND Miami loss or tie AND Indianapolis loss AND Houston loss AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Kansas City win AND Miami loss or tie AND Indianapolis loss AND Houston loss or tie AND Baltimore loss or tie AND Cincinnati loss or tie, OR

— Kansas City win AND Miami loss or tie AND Indianapolis loss AND Houston loss or tie AND Baltimore loss AND L.A. Chargers loss

