NFL Today, Week 11

Monday, Nov. 19.

Kansas City (9-1) at Los Angeles Rams (9-1), 8:15 p.m. This matchup was moved from Mexico City to the LA Coliseum six days before the game because of the poor quality of the field at Azteca Stadium. … This is the first meeting in NFL history this late in a season between two teams averaging 33 points per game. … It’s the fifth meeting since 1970 between two teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later. … The Chiefs have scored 353 points, tops in the NFL. The Rams have 335, second in the league. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing (3,150). Rams QB Jared Goff is second (3,134). … Chiefs DT Chris Jones has a sack in six straight games. … Rams RB Todd Gurley leads the NFL in scoring (108 points), yards rushing (988), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17). He has scored a touchdown in 13 consecutive games, extending his own franchise record.

STARS

Passing

— Drew Brees, Saints, was 22 for 30 for 363 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Philadelphia. Brees has 23 games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, including two this season, surpassing New England’s Tom Brady for the most such games by a quarterback in NFL history.

— Andrew Luck, Colts, was 23 for 29 for 297 yards and three touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 38-10 win over Tennessee. Luck joined Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers to become the third player with at least TD passes in his first 80 games.

— Eli Manning, Giants, was 17 for 18 for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Giants’ 38-35 win over Tampa Bay. Manning’s 94.4 percent completion rate ties Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (94.4 percent on Nov. 13, 1977) and Craig Morton (94.4 percent on Sept. 27, 1981) for the third highest in a game in NFL history (minimum 15 attempts). Only Alex Smith (94.7 percent on Oct. 29, 2012) and Ryan Tannehill (94.7 percent on Oct. 25, 2015) have had a higher completion rate in a game (minimum 15 attempts).

— Cam Newton, Panthers, was 25 for 37 for 357 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in Carolina’s 20-19 loss to Detroit.

Rushing

— Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards, Ravens. Jackson, a rookie making his first career start at quarterback, had 27 carries for 117 yards; Edwards had 115 yards and a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in Baltimore’s 24-21 win over Cincinnati.

— Saquon Barkley, Giants, had 27 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Giants’ 38-35 win over Tampa Bay.

— David Johnson, Cardinals, had 25 carries for 137 yards in Arizona’s 23-21 loss to Oakland.

— Mark Ingram, Saints, had 16 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Philadelphia.

— Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, had 23carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in Dallas’ 22-19 win over Atlanta.

— Peyton Barber, Buccaneers, had 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 38-35 loss to the New York Giants.

Receiving

— T.Y. Hilton, Colts, had nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 38-10 win over Tennessee.

— Tre’Quan Smith, Saints, had 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Philadelphia.

— D.J. Moore, Panthers, had seven catches 157 yards and a touchdown in Carolina’s 20-19 loss to Detroit.

— Mike Evans, Buccaneers, had six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 38-35 loss to the New York Giants.

— Julio Jones, Falcons, had six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 22-19 loss to Dallas.

— Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers, Brown had five catches for 117 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown, and Smith-Schuster had eight catches for 104 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over Jacksonville.

— Kenny Golladay, Lions, had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in Detroit’s 20-19 win over Carolina.

Special Teams

— Brett Maher, Cowboys, was 3 for 3 on field goals, including a 42-yarder as time expired in Dallas’ 22-19 win over Atlanta.

— Daniel Carlson, Raiders, was 3 for 3 on field goals, including a 35-yarder as time expired in Oakland’s 23-21 win over Arizona.

— Matt Bryant, Falcons, was 4 for 4 on field goals and added an extra point in Atlanta’s 22-19 loss to Dallas. He is 13 of 13 for the season, including four kicks of at least 50 yards.

Defense

— Justin Reid, Texans, returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown in Houston’s 23-21 win over Washington. The interception return for a touchdown is tied for the second longest by a rookie in NFL history, trailing Pete Barnum’s 103-yard return for the Columbus Tigers in the team’s victory over the Canton Bulldogs on Sept. 26, 1926.

— Alec Ogletree, Giants, returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in the New York Giants’ 38-35 win over Tampa Bay.

— Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars, had two interceptions in Jacksonville’s 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh.

— T.J. Watt and Javon Hargrave, Steelers. Watt had sacks and two forced fumbles and Hargrave added two sacks in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over Jacksonville.

— Chris Banjo, Saints, had two interceptions in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Jacksonville.

MILESTONES

The Texans (7-3), who held off Washington for a 23-21 victory, became the first team since the 1925 New York Giants to win seven in a row after starting 0-3. … Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson had 27 carries for 117 rushing yards in his first career start. The 27 carries were the most by a quarterback since 1970 and 117 yards were the second most by a rookie quarterback since 1970. The most? That’s his teammate, Robert Griffin III. RG3 had 138 yards in 2012. … Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri earned the 210th regular-season win of his career to break George Blanda’s record in Indy’s 38-10 win over Tennessee.

STREAKS & STATS

The Saints crushed the Philadelphia Eagles 48-7 for their ninth straight win. It’s the worst loss for a defending Super Bowl champion. … The Colts’ Andrew Luck has tied Dan Marino for the third-longest streak of games with at least three passing touchdowns in NFL history (7). Only New England’s Tom Brady (10 in 2007) and Peyton Manning (eight in 2004) have longer such streaks. … Washington’s Adrian Peterson ran for two touchdowns against Houston. Peterson’s 3- and 7-yard TD runs gave him 105 in his career and moved him past former Redskins star John Riggins into sole possession of sixth, one behind Hall of Famer Jim Brown for fifth. Pittsburgh rallied from a 16-0 deficit for a 20-16 victory for its sixth straight victory. … The Giants beat the Buccaneers 38-25 for their second consecutive victory, the first time they’ve won consecutive games since December 2016. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Bucs. … Von Miller’s sack of Philip Rivers in the second quarter gave him 10 for the season, which allowed him to join Reggie White and DeMarcus Ware as the only players with 10 or more sacks in seven of their first eight seasons.

WAYNE’S WORLD

Reggie Wayne became the 15th member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony where he was surrounded by former teammates including Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James, and NFL Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who drafted Wayne in 2001. He played in a franchise-record 211 games and caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 TDs in 14 seasons — all in Indy.

“This (blue) jacket looks pretty damn good on me, thank you,” Wayne said before jogging to the end zone to thank the fans — as he did for years just before kickoff.

SIDELINED

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith broke his right leg (tibia and fibula) on a sack by Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter against Houston and will require surgery. Smith wasn’t the only quarterback hurt: The Titans lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half of their blowout loss to the Colts when he reinjured his right elbow. … The Texans lost both of their starting guards against Washington: Zach Fulton to a shoulder injury on the first drive and Senio Kelemete to an ankle injury in the second quarter. … The Detroit Lions also suffered a blow on offense when rookie running back Kerryon Johnson hurt his left knee against the Carolina Panthers. He left in the third quarter and didn’t return after running for 87 yards on 15 carries. … In the Giants’ win over the Buccaneers, New York defensive lineman Kerry Wynn left in the second half with a concussion. Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

SPEAKING

“I saw the daylight and I have to hit it. I wasn’t going to let anyone stop me.” — Texans defensive back Justin Reed on his 101-yard interception return for a touchdown in Houston’s 23-21 win over Washington.

“I just know that we’re playing better and I just love to see these guys in here after the game with smiles on their faces.” — Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his team won consecutive games for the first time since December 2016 with a 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.

