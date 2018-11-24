NHL takes $5,000 bite into paycheck of Canucks’ Roussel

NEW YORK (AP) — Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for biting San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic.
The fine announced by the league Saturday is the maximum allowed under the labor agreement.
The biting happened at 19:20 of the third period of San Jose’s 4-0 victory at home over the slumping Canucks.
The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.
