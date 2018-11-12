Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Niagara wins season-opener, beats St. Bonaventure 80-72

November 12, 2018 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, N.Y. (AP) — Marvin Prochet had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Niagara win its season opener with an 80-72 victory over St. Bonaventure on Monday night.

It was Niagara’s first win at home against its instate rival since Dec. 22, 2009, and have back-to-back wins against the Bonnies for the first time since winning eight straight from 2003-2010. The Purple Eagles have also won consecutive season openers for the first time since 2007-08.

Prochet was 6 of 9 from the field and made three 3-pointers. James Towns scored 10 of his 18 points in the final two minutes and Keleaf Tate finished with 17 points for Niagara.

Jalen Poyser had 21 points to lead St. Bonaventure (1-2). Tshiefu Ngalakulondi and Osun Osunniyi chipped in 14 points apiece.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Niagara took the lead for good six minutes into the second half, but St. Bonaventure stayed within single digits. Ngalakulondi’s jump shot pulled the Bonnies to 65-60 with three minutes to play. Towns answered with a 3-pointer and made 5 of 6 free throws as the Purple Eagles closed on a 15-8 spurge.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation