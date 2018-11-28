Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Nov. 19-25

November 28, 2018 3:32 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 19-25. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NFL Post-Game Show,” Fox, 23.36 million.

2. NFL Football: Atlanta at New Orleans, NBC, 21.73 million.

3. NFL Football: Green Bay at Minnesota, NBC, 20.44 million.

4. NFL Football: Kansas City at L.A. Rams, ESPN, 16.89 million.

5. “NFL Pre-Game Show” (Thursday), NBC, 15.33 million.

6. “NFL Pre-Game Show” (Sunday), NBC, 14.17 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 12.96 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.95 million.

9. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 10.71 million.

10. “NFL Pre-Game Show, Part 2” (Thursday), NBC, 9.6 million.

11. “FBI,” CBS, 8.92 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.23 million.

13. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.09 million.

14. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.92 million.

15. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.884 million.

16. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 7.883 million.

17. College Football: Notre Dame at USC, ABC, 7.74 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.47 million.

19. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 7.32 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.2 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

