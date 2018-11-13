Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Nov. 5-11

November 13, 2018 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 5-11. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 20.1 million.

2. NFL Football: Carolina at Pittsburgh, Fox, 14.8 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 13.63 million.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

4. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.85 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 12.71 million.

6. NFL Football: Tennessee at Dallas, ESPN, 12.04 million.

7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11 million.

8. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 10.14 million.

9. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 9.72 million.

10. “NFL Post-Game,” Fox, 9.32 million.

11. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.02 million.

12. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.97 million.

13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.42 million.

14. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.25 million.

15. Election Coverage, 9 to 10 p.m., Fox News Channel, 8.1 million.

16. “Mom,” CBS, 8.1 million.

17. Election Coverage, 10 to 11 p.m., Fox News Channel, 7.94 million.

18. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 7.87 million.

19. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.7 million.

20. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.53 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots