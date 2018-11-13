Nitto ATP Finals Results

Tuesday At O2 Arena London Purse: $8.5 million (Tour Final) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin Singles Group Guga Kuerten

Standings: Djokovic 1-0 (sets 2-0, games 12-7), Zverev 1-0 (2-0, 14-12), Cilic 0-1 (0-2, 12-14), Isner 0-1 (0-2, 7-12).

Group Lleyton Hewitt

Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 6-0, 6-1.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, 6-2, 6-3.

Standings: Anderson 2-0 (4-0, 25-10), Nishikori 1-1 (2-2, 14-21), Federer 1-1 (2-2, 21-18), Thiem 0-2 (0-4, 14-25)

Doubles Group Knowles/Nestor

Standings: M.Bryan-Sock 1-0 (2-0, 13-9), Marach-Pavic 1-0 (2-0, 13-10), Herbert-Mahut 0-1 (0-2, 10-13), Kubot-Melo 0-1 (0-2, 9-13)

Group Llodra/Santoro

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (6), New Zealand, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya (7), Austria, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, 6-4, 6-3.

Standings: J.Murray-Soares 2-0 (4-1, 24-19), Klaasen-Venus 1-1 (3-2, 26-24), Cabal-Farah 1-1 (2-2, 19-19), Mektic-Peya 0-2 (0-4, 19-26)

