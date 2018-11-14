Nitto ATP Finals Results

Wednesday At O2 Arena London Purse: $8.5 million (Tour Final) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin Singles Group Guga Kuerten

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, def. John Isner (8), United States, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Standings: Djokovic 2-0 (sets 4-0, games 24-12), Zverev 1-1 (2-2, 19-24), Cilic 1-1 (2-3, 30-28), Isner 1-1 (2-3, 21-30).

Group Lleyton Hewitt

Standings: Anderson 2-0 (4-0, 25-10), Nishikori 1-1 (2-2, 14-21), Federer 1-1 (2-2, 21-18), Thiem 0-2 (0-4, 14-25)

Advertisement

Doubles Group Knowles/Nestor

Mike Bryan and Jack Sock (5), United States, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (8), France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, 6-2, 6-4.

Standings: M.Bryan-Sock 2-0 (4-0, 26-19), Marach-Pavic 1-1 (2-2, 23-23), Herbert-Mahut 1-1 (2-2, 22-19), Kubot-Melo 0-2 (0-4, 15-25)

Group Llodra/Santoro

Standings: J.Murray-Soares 2-0 (4-1, 24-19), Klaasen-Venus 1-1 (3-2, 26-24), Cabal-Farah 1-1 (2-2, 19-19), Mektic-Peya 0-2 (0-4, 19-26)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.