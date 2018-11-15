Nitto ATP Finals Results

Thursday At O2 Arena London Purse: $8.5 million (Tour Final) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin Singles Group Guga Kuerten

Standings: Djokovic 2-0 (sets 4-0, games 24-12), Zverev 1-1 (2-2, 19-24), Cilic 1-1 (2-3, 30-28), Isner 0-2 (1-4, 21-30)

Group Lleyton Hewitt

Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, 6-4, 6-3.

Standings: x-Federer 2-1 (4-2, 33-25), x-Anderson 2-1 (4-2, 32-22), Thiem 1-2 (2-4, 26-30), Nishikori 1-2 (2-4, 19-33)

Doubles Group Knowles/Nestor

Standings: M.Bryan-Sock 2-0 (4-0, 26-19), Marach-Pavic 1-1 (2-2, 23-23), Herbert-Mahut 1-1 (2-2, 22-19), Kubot-Melo 0-2 (0-4, 15-25)

Group Llodra/Santoro

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (9), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-3.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (6), New Zealand, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Standings: x-J.Murray-Soares 3-0 (6-2, 35-31), x-Cabal-Farah 2-1 (4-2, 32-28), Klaasen-Venus 1-2 (3-4, 35-37), Kontinen-Peers 0-1 (1-2, 12-11), w-Mektic-Peya 0-2 (0-4, 19-26)

x-advanced to semifinals; w-withdrew

