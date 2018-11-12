Nitto ATP Finals Results

Monday At O2 Arena London Purse: $8.5 million (Tour Final) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin Singles Group Guga Kuerten

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. John Isner (8), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Standings: Djokovic 1-0 (2-0, 12-7), Zverev 1-0 (sets 2-0, games 14-12), Cilic 0-1 (0-2, 12-14), Isner 0-1 (0-2, 7-12).

Group Lleyton Hewitt

Standings: Anderson 1-0 (2-0, 13-9), Nishikori 1-0 (2-0, 13-9), Federer 0-1 (0-2, 9-13), Thiem 0-1 (0-2, 9-13),

Doubles Group Knowles/Nestor

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (8), France, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Mike Bryan and Jack Sock (5), United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Standings: M.Bryan-Sock 1-0 (2-0, 13-9), Marach-Pavic 1-0 (2-0, 13-10), Herbert-Mahut 0-1 (0-2, 10-13), Kubot-Melo 0-1 (0-2, 9-13)

Group Llodra/Santoro

Standings: Cabal-Farah 1-0 (2-0, 12-7), J.Murray-Soares 1-0 (2-1, 12-12), Klaasen-Venus 0-1 (1-2, 12-12), Mektic-Peya 0-1 (0-2, 7-12)

