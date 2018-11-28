Listen Live Sports

NJIT goes to 7-1, holds the line against Drexel, 70-67

November 28, 2018 9:29 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mohamed Brendary converted two clutch free throws and Shyquan Gibbs and Shawndale Jones each hit one of two from the line as NJIT continued its best start since moving to Division I by holding off Drexel, 70-67 on Wednesday night.

The Highlanders are off to their best start since 1994-95, when they competed in Division III, and now are 4-0 on the road for the first time since 1988-89.

Brendary hit two from the line with 44 seconds remaining to put NJIT up by three, 68-65. Troy Harper scored from underneath the basket to get the Dragons within one, but Gibbs hit the second of two free throw attempts to push the lead to two and Jones hit the first of two to set the final margin with eight seconds left.

Abdul Lewis scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for NJIT (7-1). Zach Crooks added 16 points and Brendary contributed 12.

Alihan Demir had 18 points for Drexel (3-4), which suffered its first home-court loss.

