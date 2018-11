By The Associated Press

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Brian Snitker, Braves 17 9 4 116 Craig Counsell, Brewers 11 13 5 99 Bud Black, Rockies 1 6 18 41 Mike Shildt, Cardinals – 2 1 7 Joe Maddon, Cubs 1 – 1 6 Dave Roberts, Dodgers – – 1 1

